Emmys: 7 things that happened, but you didn't see on the telecast

Host Stephen Colbert dances onstage during the 69th Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theatre on September 17, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. / AFP PHOTO / Frederic J. Brown (Photo credit should read FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

At the Emmy Awards, TV viewers see all of the less-than-graceful reaction shots and emotional acceptance speeches. But what happened away from the cameras at the show in Los Angeles Sunday night? We sat inside Microsoft Theater and saw these 7 things that weren't on the telecast:

1. There was some ad-libbing

Yes, there's a teleprompter that host Stephen Colbert and the presenters read from... most of the time. Colbert added a few lines in his opening monologue, including one about President Trump ("Looking forward to the tweets") and the HBO hacker ransom ("Too soon?") that weren't explicitly laid out in his script.

2. Then there was straight-up improvising

Dave Chappelle, who handed out an Emmy for direction with Melissa McCarthy, joked from the stage that he didn't rehearse his Emmys presentation. Speaking extemporaneously, he commented to McCarthy that he was "truly amazed (by) how many black people are here. I counted 11 on the monitor."

That number 11? It was really the number of seconds the teleprompter had counted down to at that point. McCarthy replied, "This is going exactly how we planned it to go." Unsure of what to say next, Chappelle proclaimed, "Shout-out to D.C. public schools," before announcing the nominees.

3. During commercial breaks there are videos of other winners

When the show breaks for commercial, attendees can watch the monitors for acceptance speeches from winners of last week's Creative Arts Emmys. They can also leave their seats, and head to the bathroom or bar. Many nominees wind up spending a good deal of time in line for the bar, eating and drinking near the bar and walking around the concourse.

4. When cameras aren't rolling, many stars are mingling

While many nominees gather in the lobby, others gather in the stands to shake hands, say congratulations and take photos. Some atypical star pairings on Sunday? Stranger Things actress Millie Bobby Brown went up to chat with Nicole Kidman and take a photo. Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks told Susan Sarandon she's "great."

5. Winners are counted down from 45 seconds

It's upsetting when winners are cut off in the middle of their speeches, but at least they were warned: Most stars get a 45-second countdown from the time they take the mic, until the words "Wrap it up!" flash on the screen and they get played off.

However, some stars (like Nicole Kidman) aren't completely cut off when they run over. Others (like Sterling K. Brown) clearly had more thanks to give before music drowned them out.

6. Plenty of selfies are requested, but not all are granted

As with any star-studded event, many fans ask for selfies with talent. In the case of Modern Family's Rico Rodriguez and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend's Rachel Bloom, photo requests are approved cheerfully. As for Louis C.K., he shooed a fan away.

7. The crowd had some major reactions that weren't captured on camera

One of the biggest audience eruptions of the night was when Sean Spicer made a cameo at the start of the Emmy Awards — the crowd was so noisy, it was hard to hear what Spicer said. A second big applause moment happened when Master of None's Lena Waithe and Aziz Ansari won an Emmy for outstanding writing for a comedy series .

Another big reaction in the crowd was when the Big Little Lies cast celebrated Kidman's win. Laura Dern, who was carrying the Emmy she just won, ran back to her seat (and relieved her seat filler) just in time for her co-star's big moment.

Contributing: Andrea Mandell

