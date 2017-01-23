Episode VIII has a name -- 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi'

Star Wars: The Last Jedi (Photo: WXIA)

Producers of the Star Wars saga officially released the name of Episode VIII in the saga on Monday to eager fans everywhere -- Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The film, which will mark the last on-screen performance of the late Carrie Fisher, is written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman. Executive producers are J.J. Abrams, Jason McGatlin and Tom Karnowski.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to be released December 15, 2017 in theaters everywhere.

