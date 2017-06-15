Erendira Wallenda to fly over Niagara Falls

Erendira Wallenda (Photo: WGRZ)

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. Erendira Wallenda will attempt a stunt hanging by her teeth and toes while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls.

Wallenda is required to be tethered by her waist to comply with a New York state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than 20 feet in the air. She'll be on a Hula-Hoop-type device dangling from a helicopter as it flies 300 feet (91 meter) above the Falls.

% INLINE %

Today's stunt coincides with the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised tightrope walk from the American side of the Falls to the Canadian side.

Here's a rundown of the schedule for Thursday. You can watch the whole event LIVE on Channel 2 and WGRZ.COM. Coverage on WGRZ.COM begins at 8am.

8:15am Opening Remarks at helicopter departure

8:20am Nik Wallenda Remarks-Event introduction

8:30am Helicopter Take-off

8:30 am Stunt begins (stunt duration approximately 7 minutes)

8:45am Landing - Seneca Parking Garage Roof

9:00am Post Stunt Press Conference-Seneca Parking Garage Roof

(Associated Press contributed to this report)

© 2017 WGRZ-TV