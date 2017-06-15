WXIA
Erendira Wallenda to fly over Niagara Falls

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. Erendira Wallenda will attempt a stunt hanging by her teeth and toes while on a hoop suspended from a helicopter above Niagara Falls.

Wallenda is required to be tethered by her waist to comply with a New York state law that requires safety harnesses for performers more than 20 feet in the air. She'll be on a Hula-Hoop-type device dangling from a helicopter as it flies 300 feet (91 meter) above the Falls.

Today's stunt coincides with the fifth anniversary of Nik Wallenda's televised tightrope walk from the American side of the Falls to the Canadian side.

Here's a rundown of the schedule for Thursday.  You can watch the whole event LIVE on Channel 2 and WGRZ.COM.  Coverage on WGRZ.COM begins at 8am.

  8:15am Opening Remarks at helicopter departure
  8:20am  Nik Wallenda Remarks-Event introduction
  8:30am  Helicopter Take-off
  8:30 am  Stunt begins (stunt duration approximately 7 minutes)
  8:45am Landing - Seneca Parking Garage Roof
  9:00am Post Stunt Press Conference-Seneca Parking Garage Roof

 

