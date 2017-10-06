Aretha Franklin cancels Atlanta concert

Aretha Franklin performs onstage during the "Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives" Premiere Concert during the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival at Radio City Music Hall on April 19, 2017 in New York City. (Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival, 2017 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- Aretha Franklin will not be coming to the Fox Theatre after a sudden cancellation on Friday.

A press release gave few details but said that tickets purchased for the show could be refunded by the Fox Theatre ticket office.

"Due to unfortunate circumstances, Aretha Franklin's show at the Fox Theatre on Friday, October 13 has been cancelled," the statement," the release stated.

Refunds will only be made in the same method of payment used to originally purchase the tickets at the box office.

The concert was supposed to be a one-night only performance for the legendary singer who was in 2009 named "#1 Vocalist of All Time" by Rolling Stone Magazine in 2009 and has received numerous accolades before and since.

Customers who purchased tickets online or by phone will receive a refund to the credit card used for purchasing tickets within 5-10 business days. Tickets purchased at the Fox Theatre Ticket Office or Fox Theatre Outlets must be presented at the Ticket Office to receive a refund.

Ticket purchasers are being told to contact the Fox Theatre Ticket Office at 404-881-2017 or via email at boxoffice@foxtheatre.org with any refund questions.

