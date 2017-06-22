Garth Brooks set to be first concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood perform onstage at the 50th annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 2, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

ATLANTA -- It’s official: for one night, this fall, Mercedes-Benz Stadium “ain’t going down till the sun comes up.”

Stadium officials confirmed on Thursday that five-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks will be the first concert at the new venue and Atlanta Falcons home on Oct. 12. The concert will also feature Brooks’s wife and famed Georgia-native Tricia Yearwood

Tickets go on sale June 30 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase them at TicketMaster.com/GarthBrooks or 1-800-745-3000.

