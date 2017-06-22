WXIA
Garth Brooks set to be first concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Christopher Buchanan, WXIA 8:32 PM. EDT June 22, 2017

ATLANTA -- It’s official: for one night, this fall, Mercedes-Benz Stadium “ain’t going down till the sun comes up.”

Stadium officials confirmed on Thursday that five-time CMA Entertainer of the Year Garth Brooks will be the first concert at the new venue and Atlanta Falcons home on Oct. 12. The concert will also feature Brooks’s wife and famed Georgia-native Tricia Yearwood

Tickets go on sale June 30 at 10 a.m. Fans can purchase them at TicketMaster.com/GarthBrooks or 1-800-745-3000.

