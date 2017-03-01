WXIA
Close

Academy Pres: Accountants in Oscar flub off the show

The 89th Academy Awards featured a bizarre twist: Best Picture was accidentally awarded to the wrong film. Here's what you missed from the Oscars in 3 minutes. (VPC)

ASSOCIATED PRESS , WXIA 4:34 PM. EST March 01, 2017

LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The president of the film academy says the two accountants responsible for the best-picture flub at Sunday's Academy Awards will never return to the Oscar show.

Cheryl Boone Isaacs tells The Associated Press that the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' relationship with PwC, the accounting firm responsible for the integrity of the awards, remains under review.

RELATED | PricewaterhouseCoopers details Oscars flub

Boone Isaacs broke her silence Wednesday following the biggest blunder in the 89-year history of the Academy Awards.

PwC accountants Brian Cullinan and Martha Ruiz were responsible for the winners' envelopes at Sunday's Oscar show. Cullinan tweeted a photo of Emma Stone from backstage minutes before handing presenters Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway the wrong envelope for best picture. Boone Isaacs said Cullinan's distraction caused the error.

PHOTOS | Oscars Red carpet gallery

PHOTOS | Oscars after-parties

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

WXIA

PricewaterhouseCoopers details Oscars flub

WXIA

Oscars: The best and worst dressed on the red carpet

WXIA

Oscars 2017: Winners' list

WXIA

Viola Davis's explosive Oscars speech was an instant classic

WXIA

Oscars 2017: The best (and worst) speeches, ranked

WXIA

'He lied': Meryl Streep slams Karl Lagerfeld over Oscars dress controversy

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories