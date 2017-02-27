WXIA
Close

Oscars: The best and worst dressed on the red carpet

Take a look at the best and worst dressed celebrities at the 89th annual Academy Awards ceremony. USA TODAY

Cindy Clark , USA TODAY and Erik Jenson, USA Today , WXIA 1:12 PM. EST February 27, 2017

So many waves, so many red lips. These ladies finished off awards season in high style.

PHOTOS: 10 best dressed

Even before the envelopes were opened at Sunday's Academy Awards, there were clear winners on the red carpet. While most celebs looked stunning, not every star found a place on our best dressed list. The following looks were just a touch off.

PHOTOS: 9 worst dressed

All the looks from the red carpet:

PHOTOS: 89th Academy Awards Ceremony

Photos: Red carpet arrivals at the Oscars

USA Today


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories