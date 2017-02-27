Oscars: The best and worst dressed on the red carpet

Nominees for Best Music (Original Song) 'Can't Stop The Feeling' from Trolls Justin Timberlake and his wife US actress Jessica Biel arrive on the red carpet for the 89th Oscars on February 26, 2017 (Photo credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

So many waves, so many red lips. These ladies finished off awards season in high style.

PHOTOS: 10 best dressed



Even before the envelopes were opened at Sunday's Academy Awards, there were clear winners on the red carpet. While most celebs looked stunning, not every star found a place on our best dressed list. The following looks were just a touch off.

PHOTOS: 9 worst dressed



All the looks from the red carpet:

PHOTOS: 89th Academy Awards Ceremony

Photos: Red carpet arrivals at the Oscars



USA Today