Pregnant Beyoncé stuns in turquoise at Weinstein pre-Oscar party

Forget a plus-one. Beyoncé arrived at the Weinstein Company's pre-Oscars bash Saturday night with an entourage: her husband Jay Z, her two buns in the oven, and according to the LA Times, "half a dozen hulking bodyguards" in tow.

According to reports from People and Us Weekly, the couple made a surprise showing at Harvey Weinstein's Beverly Hills party for Lion, with Beyoncé looking elegant in a blue-green dress and elaborate jewels.





The fashionably-late couple took their seats towards the end of the night, in the middle of a performance from Corbin Bleu, Cynthia Erivo and Chris Jackson of songs from the upcoming film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's musical In The Heights, with Miranda also watching from the audience.

Bey and Jay's entrance caused such a stir that Harvey Weinstein asked the performers to start over. “Let’s play the first five minutes again," he said, before joking about Jay Z's late arrival. “He’s got a good reason if you look at his wife.”

The couple's appearance coincides with next week's premiere of Time: The Kalief Browder Story, the docu-series that Jay Z produced with the Weinstein Company.

That time @beyonce and #Jayz popped by the Weinstein company's pre-#oscars party A post shared by marcmalkin (@marcmalkin) on Feb 25, 2017 at 11:05pm PST

