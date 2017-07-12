Extras needed for Clint Eastwood movie filming at Robins AFB

(Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT)

A movie directed by Clint Eastwood will be filming at Robins Air Force Base next month.

Tammy Smith Casting put out call for extras in the upcoming film ‘The 15:17 to Paris” based on the similarly named autobiography by Jeffery E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sandler, and Alek Skarlatos.

They are looking for military men and women between the ages of 18-30.

Department of Defense cardholders are preferred and you will need to bring a copy of a signed application for off-duty employment sign by your supervisor. You MUST be on leave or in off-duty to be in the film.

Email projects1@TScasting.com with the subject line “MILITARY” along with the following:

2 current photos - clear and well-lit from the waist-up - one of you in uniform with no smile, and one of you in nice casual dress –

First and Last Name

Phone number(s)

Email address

City and State where you live (where you will be coming from!!)

Age, Height, Weight

SIZES (Men: Jacket, Collar, Sleeve, Waist, Inseam, Shoe…Women: Dress, Pants, Bust/Bra/Cup, Waist, Shoe )

List your RANK and SPECIALTY, along with your BRANCH of the Military, how long, etc…

List WHICH OF YOUR OWN UNIFORMS YOU HAVE (they must still fit ;-)

List your Athletic skills (Sports, Martial Arts, etc…)

List IF you have experience as an extra in the past or any acting experience (not required, but good to know!)

For more information, click here.

You will be paid $125 for 8 hours of work, with a possibility of overtime, and meals will be provided.

