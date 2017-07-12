Extras needed for Clint Eastwood movie filming at Robins AFB

A movie directed by Clint Eastwood will be filming at Robins Air Force Base next month.
Tammy Smith Casting put out call for extras in the upcoming film ‘The 15:17 to Paris” based on the similarly named autobiography by Jeffery E. Stern, Spencer Stone, Anthony Sandler, and Alek Skarlatos.
They are looking for military men and women between the ages of 18-30.
Department of Defense cardholders are preferred and you will need to bring a copy of a signed application for off-duty employment sign by your supervisor. You MUST be on leave or in off-duty to be in the film.
Email projects1@TScasting.com with the subject line “MILITARY” along with the following:
2 current photos - clear and well-lit from the waist-up - one of you in uniform with no smile, and one of you in nice casual dress –
- First and Last Name
- Phone number(s)
- Email address
- City and State where you live (where you will be coming from!!)
- Age, Height, Weight
- SIZES (Men: Jacket, Collar, Sleeve, Waist, Inseam, Shoe…Women: Dress, Pants, Bust/Bra/Cup, Waist, Shoe )
- List your RANK and SPECIALTY, along with your BRANCH of the Military, how long, etc…
- List WHICH OF YOUR OWN UNIFORMS YOU HAVE (they must still fit ;-)
- List your Athletic skills (Sports, Martial Arts, etc…)
- List IF you have experience as an extra in the past or any acting experience (not required, but good to know!)
For more information, click here.
You will be paid $125 for 8 hours of work, with a possibility of overtime, and meals will be provided.
