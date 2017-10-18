Extras needed for Netflix series: The Haunting of Hill House

System.Object

LA GRANGE, GA. - A new 10-episode television series version of the classic horror novel The Haunting of Hill House will begin filming next week for Netflix in LaGrange, and the production is looking for extras.

The Haunting of Hill House was a 1959 horror novel by Shirley Jackson that was considered one of the best literary ghost stories of the 20th Century.

In the original novel, Hill House is an 80-year-old mansion built by a man who died long ago, Hugh Crain. The novel centers around four people, supernatural investigator Dr. John Montague, Eleanor Vance, a shy young woman who resents her life as a recluse caring for her invalid mother, Theodora, a flamboyant, bohemian artist, and Luke Sanderson, heir to Hill House, who is host to the others.

Montague rents the mansion, hoping to find scientific evidence of supernatural occurrences. After inviting a number of individuals, only Eleanor and Theodora accept his invitation.

The novel has been adapted into a motion picture twice, both times under the name The Haunting, first in 1963, starring Julie Harris, Claire Bloom, Richard Johnson and Russ Tamblyn. The second version was released in 1999 and starred Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Owen Wilson and Lili Taylor. The 1963 version was faithful to the novel and received critical praise, but the 1999 version diverged significantly from the original story and was soundly panned by critics.

The new Netflix series version will star Timothy Hutton, Carla Gugino, Michel Huisman and Elizabeth Reaser. According to casting representatives, they are looking for several extras to be a part of the film.

They are casting for construction workers for three days (October 25-27); funeral guests for one day (October 24), and funeral guests with cars from 1980-1992 (October 24).

They are also looking for a feature role for an aunt.

To submit yourself for any of the listed roles, click on the links above, and follow the instructions listed in each of the listings.

A word of thanks to Casting TayorMade for the heads-up on today's casting call listings.

