Famed Atlanta music executive opens restaurant in South Fulton

He's managed the careers of stars like Toni Braxton, Timbaland, Aaliyah, Ice Cube and R. Kelly, but last week famed Atlanta music executive, Jomo Hankerson, set out on different mission, to open his very own gourmet soul food restaurant.

Last week, Hankerson celebrated the ribbon cutting grand opening of his new restaurant, Jay's Kitchen and Bar. He was surrounded by the who's who of Atlanta. Over 100 community leaders, politicians, celebrity guests and family came out to the grand opening to show their support for a dream that had finally come to fruition.

The event was dripping with celebrity guests, including David Banner (rapper), Fred "Uncle Freddie" Jerkins (Darkchild), TC Carson ("Living Single"/"Greenleaf"), Byron Cage (gospel artist), and Ricky Dillard (gospel artist).

The guest list didn't stop there. We also saw Y'Anna Crawley (Season 2 "Sunday's Best" winner), Micah Stampley (gospel artist), Derek J ("Fashion Queens"/"RHOA"), Gocha Hawkins ("LA Hair"), and Charmin Lee ("Girlfriends"/"The Inspectors").

Georgia State Representative, Roger Bruce and South Fulton City Councilman Khalid of District 6 were also in attendance.

The restaurant brings even more soul to the south Fulton area, gourmet soul food that is. At the event, guests were able to sample food from the menu that now includes fire gilled T-Bone, jerk chicken rolls, lobster tail, pan roasted salmon and much more.

The Atlanta native and businesses owner also desires to make this new endeavor a continued family legacy and incorporated his wife Heather Wesley, and half brother, actor Karon Joseph Riley, who is the husband of actor/director Terri J. Vaughn, as business partners.

