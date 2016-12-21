'Fences' cast visits Atlanta ahead of Christmas Day opening

FENCES

Ahead of its Christmas Day release, three members of the cast of "Fences" flew to Atlanta to talk about the film, which has Oscar buzz and is already nominated for two Golden Globes for acting.

"It was a blessing to be in the company of such talented artists," said Jovan Adepo, who plays, Cory, the younger son of Denzel Washington's character, Troy Maxson.

The big-screen adaptation of August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning play includes five stars from the Broadway revival.

"It's been six years since Mykelti and Russell Hornsby and I had done the play with Denzel and Viola, so it was fresh," said Stephen Henderson, who plays Jim Bono. "But we also had something in there. It was in there."

"The reunion of coming together brought back great memories," Henderson told 11Alive's Jennifer Leslie. "But I have to say, we went to new places altogether."

Mykelti Williamson plays the character Gabriiel Maxson, an ex-soldier who suffered a traumatic brain injury.

"How do you own that?" Leslie asked Williamson.

"One of my approaches is respect for humanity because everybody is somebody's child," Williamson said. "I just kept that in mind and followed the road map of August Wilson and his language."

Washington is up for a Golden Globe for Best Actor for "Fences."

He also directed the film.

"He's amazing. He's everything I could have hoped for him to be upon meeting him and working with him," Adepo explained. "He led this entire family, and I think we creating something magical from it."

