'Black Panther' poster (Marvel) (Photo: WXIA)

Friday morning, Marvel Studios unveiled the first official poster from the upcoming motion picture Black Panther, which was mostly produced in metro Atlanta.

The poster shows the title character, played by Chadwick Boseman, seated on his throne in the advanced African nation of Wakanda.

Marvel says the world premiere of the first teaser trailer for 'Black Panther' will be released Friday evening. 'Black Panther' hits motion picture screens on February 16, 2018.

'Black Panther' follows T'Challa, who after the death of his father, the king of Wakanda during the events of last year's 'Captain America Civil War,' returns home to the isolated, technologically advanced African nation to succeed to the throne and take his rightful place as king. But when a powerful old enemy reappears, T'Challa's mettle as king -- and Black Panther -- is tested when he is drawn into a formidable conflict that puts the fate of Wakanda and the entire world at risk.

Faced with treachery and danger, the young king must rally his allies and release the full power of Black Panther to defeat his foes and secure the safety of his people and way of life.

'Black Panther' stars Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright, Winston Duke, with Angela Basset, Forest Whitaker and Andy Serkis. The film is directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige with Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nate Moore, Jeffrey Chernov and Stan Lee as executive producers. Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole wrote the screenplay.

Take a look at the full sized poster below:

