First trailer for Atlanta-produced 'Manifesto' released

Actor Paul Bettany as Unabomber Ted Kaczynski from the upcoming miniseries 'Manifesto: Unabomber' (Discovery) (Photo: WXIA)

The first full trailer the Atlanta-produced Discovery limited series Manifesto: Unabomber has finally been released.

The scripted eight-episode series stars Sam Worthington (Avatar) as FBI agent Jim Fitzgerald and Paul Bettany (Avengers: Age of Ultron) as Ted Kaczynski. The story details the nearly 17-year-long search for Kaczynski, better known to the public as the notorious Unabomber, an anarchist responsible for a run of terror across the nation between 1978 and 1995.

The story is told from the point of view of Fitzgerald, one of the most decorated profilers in FBI history, and notes how his radical new approach to intelligence gathering ultimately brought down Kaczynski.

“Manifesto is one of the great untold stories of our generation,” said Emmy Award-winning television producer and director Greg Yaitanes. “I'm very excited to partner with the Discovery Channel and Lionsgate in bringing Andrew Sodroski's compelling script to life.”

Yaitanes is executive producer of the series, along with John Goldwyn, Kevin Spacey, Dana Brunetti and Troy Searer. Lionsgate is teaming with Discovery Channel along with Spacey and Brunetti's Trigger Street to produce the limited series.

“This story captivated the nation, yet most don’t realize how innovation and radical new ways of intelligence gathering helped unlock the true identity of the Unabomber. And this is what makes it perfect for Discovery,” said Rich Ross, Group President of Discovery Channel, Animal Planet and Science Channel. “We’ve partnered with the best storytellers in the business and am thrilled to have Greg’s creative vision behind it.”

Discovery is the perfect home for this incredible story, and Greg is the ideal storyteller to bring it to life,” said Lionsgate Television Group Executive Vice President Chris Selak. “Manifesto is a fresh and spellbinding take on the Unabomber story that enthralled the nation, and the drama that unfolded behind the headlines. We are excited to bring this psychological thriller to television.”

Manifesto was in production across parts of metro Atlanta during the early months of 2017.

Chris Noth, Jane Lynch and Keisha Castle-Hughes co-star in the limited series which premieres August 1 at 9 pm on Discovery.



