Forget the rumors: 'Star Wars' won't digitally recreate Carrie Fisher

Reports that upcoming Star Wars films will recreate Carrie Fisher digitally are, well, fake.

Lucasfilm, which produces the popular franchise, issued a statement to correct the rumor, which spread like wildfire on the Internet Friday.

Producers have "no plans" to digitally recreate the actress in upcoming films, the studio said.

"We don’t normally respond to fan or press speculation, but there is a rumor circulating that we would like to address. We want to assure our fans that Lucasfilm has no plans to digitally recreate Carrie Fisher’s performance as Princess or General Leia Organa," the statement read.

"Carrie Fisher was, is, and always will be a part of the Lucasfilm family. She was our princess, our general, and more importantly, our friend. We are still hurting from her loss. We cherish her memory and legacy as Princess Leia, and will always strive to honor everything she gave to Star Wars."

Fisher, 60, died of cardiac arrest on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart-related medical emergency shortly before her flight from London to Los Angeles landed on Dec. 23. Witnesses on the plane tweeted that she had stopped breathing for more than 10 minutes.

Her mother, Debbie Reynolds, died a day later from intracerebral hemorrhage, or a ruptured blood vessel that caused bleeding in her brain.

Mother and daughter were laid to rest side-by-side on Jan. 6.

Fisher is expected to appear in Star Wars: Episode VIII, which hits theaters Dec. 15. The actress had already completed her scenes for the film, which wrapped up shooting in July.

It remains unclear if Fisher was expected to star in Episode IX, which begins shooting early this year, or if she had signed to do future Star Wars movies.

