Word is out that several new superhero films are going to be shooting in Atlanta over the next year or so. Some of them were expected, while others may be more of a surprise.

The long-awaited Spider-Man spin-off film Venom has finally been announced. It will star Oscar nominee Tom Hardy and Ruben Fleischer (Zombieland) will direct.

Sony Pictures is moving forward with the film, and according to Marvel Studios, despite the Spider-Man connections to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Venom won't be tied to it.

According to Omega Underground, Sony is planning to shoot Venom in Atlanta and New York City with a start date of September 1. Venom is set to be released in theaters on October 5, 2018.

Earlier this year, we had discussed a June or July start for shooting on Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp and an early January start for Captain Marvel.

Omega Underground now has even tighter clarification on those dates, with a July 6 start date for shooting on Ant-Man and the Wasp under the code name 'Cherry Blue', and a January 8, 2018, start date for shooting on Captain Marvel under the code name 'Warbird.'

Crews for Ant-Man and the Wasp are planning to wrap filming on November 30, while crews for Captain Marvel are planning a wrap date of May 11, 2018.

Ant-Man director Peyton Reed is returning to the director's chair for Ant-Man and the Wasp, while stars Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly and Michael Douglas return to their roles in the superhero sequel, which opens in theaters July 6, 2018.

Oscar Award-winning actress Brie Larsen takes on the title role of Captain Marvel, starring as Carol Danvers. The character will be introduced in Avengers: Infinity War before spinning off into the long-awaited Captain Marvel, which will be co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. Captain Marvel will hit movie theaters on March 8, 2019.

During the Ant-Man and the Wasp shooting timeframe this summer, the as-of-now-untitled fourth Avengers movie will begin shooting. In an interview with Collider earlier this year, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said the title for what is being referred to for now as Avengers 4 is a spoiler for Avengers: Infinity War.

Initially, the two movies -- Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4 -- were promoted as parts one and two of the same saga and story, and that the films were even going to be filmed simultaneously in Atlanta.

As the start of production loomed even closer, directors Joe and Anthony Russo revealed that the Part 1 and Part 2 titles for the two films were being scrapped, and that the 2018 release would completely encompass the Infinity War, while the 2019 film would be called Avengers 4 -- for now.

The Russo brothers said they already knew what they planned to title the fourth Avengers film, but would not reveal that information just yet.

When pressed about the info, Feige told Collider, "They're two very different movies. That's all I'll say."

Avengers 4 will begin shooting in Atlanta under the code name 'Mary Lou 2' on July 17, with a planned wrap date of December 13.

While we already know that a lot of second-unit work on Avengers: Infinity War was shot in Scotland, there's no word on where any additional shooting will take place for Avengers 4 -- or even exactly which superheroes are in Avengers 4, given that we have no idea who will survive Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers 4 will hit theaters on May 3, 2019.



