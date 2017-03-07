Fresh metro Atlanta casting calls this week

Behind the scenes of "Captain America Civil War"

First out of the box are a couple of short-notice casting calls for the CBS television series MacGyver.





Lucas Till from the TV series MacGyver, which shoots in metro Atlanta. (Photo: Jace Downs)

Casting agents are looking for men and women for several parts who are available as soon as WEDNESDAY (TOMORROW) MARCH 8, 2017. If you cannot be available on the dates mentioned, please don't submit your name; it will save you time and headache.

The casting notices below will note specifically which dates the casting calls are for. Make note of the dates and respond accordingly.

The first one is for males and females "of all ethnicities" to play techs and agents. Dates are Wednesday through Saturday, March 8 through March 11.

***CASTING NOTICE - MACGYVER***



Rate: $68/8

Location: Atlanta, GA



Central Casting is seeking Males & Females of all ethnicities to portray Techs & Agents. Young, attractive & smart looking.



You must be available all of the following days.



Wednesday 3/8

Thursday 3/9

Friday 3/10

Saturday 3/11



**Please do not submit if you have worked on MacGyver in the last 6 weeks!!!**

If this is you, please submit with ALL DAYS TECH in the subject line to macatl@centralcasting.com

The next call is for males of "all ethnicities with real military or tactical experience" between the ages of 25 and 40. Dates are Thursday, March 9; Friday, March 10; Saturday, March 11; Monday, March 13; Tuesday March 14 and Friday, March 17.

***CASTING NOTICE - MACGYVER***



Rate: $100/8

Location: Atlanta, GA



Central Casting is seeking Males of all ethnicities who have REAL military or tactical experience for the upcoming episode of MacGyver. Men should be physically fit, between the ages of 25-40 yrs and have the REAL experience. The tentative dates are:



Thursday 3/9

Friday 3/10

Saturday 3/11

Monday 3/13

Tuesday 3/14

Friday 3/17



**Please do not submit if you have worked on MacGyver in the last 6 weeks!!!**

If this is you, please submit which of those dates you are available with TACTICAL in the subject line to macatl@centralcasting.com

The last call for this batch is for males ages 20s through 40s to play "English mercenaries." Dates are Wednesday, March 8 and Thursday, March 9.

***CASTING NOTICE - MACGYVER***



Rate: $68/8

Location: Atlanta, GA



Central Casting is seeking ALL ethnicities Males ages 20s-40s to portray English Mercenaries. Physically Fit, Muscular, Built



Wednesday 3/8

Thursday 3/9



**Please do not submit if you have worked on MacGyver in the last 6 weeks!!!**

If this is you, please submit which of those dates you are available with ENGLISH MERC in the subject line to macatl@centralcasting.com

The motion picture Pitch Perfect 3 is casting "military types, families," and other featured roles for scenes filming in metro Atlanta between March 18 and March 26.

EXCLUSIVE TO USA TODAY Kelly Jakle, left, Chrissie Fit, Ester Dean, Shelley Regner, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hanna Mae Lee and Alexis Knapp in a scene from the motion picture "Pitch Perfect 2." CREDIT: Richard Cartwright, Universal Pictures [Via MerlinFTP Drop] (Photo: Richard Cartwright, Universal Pictures)

Rose Locke Casting is now casting background extras to play military types for scenes in the upcoming feature film Pitch Perfect 3. Casting directors are looking for military types, families, and other featured roles.

Specific details about the third installment in the Pitch Perfect series have not been released, but Anna Kendrick, Anna Camp, Rebel Wilson and Hailee Steinfeld will be returning for the sequel.

To audition for a role on Pitch Perfect 3, check out the casting call details below.

The below is a casting call for BACKGROUND ARTISTS

for the feature film

“Pitch Perfect 3” We are not casting Principal roles, so please do not send us inquiries!

These roles shoot in and around Atlanta, GA. We do not pay travel or lodging for these roles. You must be a local to GA or work as a local!



USO CREW

Seeking men and women to portray Photographers, Video crew and tech crew

Rate: 64/8

Dates:

March 18th, 19th and 20th – Overnight

March 23rd, 24th, 25th, 26th

Location: Marietta

Subject: USO CREW





SING TO ME

Seeking people to portray military families

Rate: 64/8

Date: Multiple Options

March 18th – Overnight

March 18th, 19th and 20th – Overnight

Location: Marietta

Subject: SING TO ME

Once you’ve emailed in we will ask you availability for each day.



MARIETTA MILITARY

Seeking Men and Women to portray Military

Men are not required for military haircut but is preferred.

Many men can have short sides and back and wear a hat

Date: March 18th – Overnight

Location: Marietta

Subject: MARIETTA MILITARY



CURRENT CAC

Seeking those with Current Military CAC cards

Rate: 64/8

Date: March 18th – Overnight

Location: Marietta

Subject: CURRENT CAC



AROUND THE GLOBE

Seeking a HUGE range of ethnicities and nationalities

Asian / Indian / Hispanic / Middle Eastern / Russians/ Europeans and more

Please list your ethnicity and nationality in body of email

Please pass along to your friends and families

Men and Women / 18 and over

Rate: 64/8

Work Date: Somewhere between Now – End of March

Location: In and Around Atlanta GA

Subject: AROUND THE GLOBE





If you are available and fit the description then please email extras@RoseLockeCasting.com



Include 3 pics (head, body and profile) age, ht, wt, and all contact info.

Subject: Please put correct role in subject line.

Destination Casting is now casting background and featured talent for the next BET film Tales: Cold Hearted. Filming will take place on March 14 and 15 in Atlanta.





Tales is a scripted anthology series from veteran industry executive Irv Gotti. Tales will adapt the lyrics of classic hip-hop songs into three-act, 60-minute narratives.

Destination Casting is now casting background & featured talent for the next BET film Tales: Cold Hearted! Must be: Local to Atlanta

Eligible to work in the US

Have open availability 3/14/17-3/25/17

Fit below criteria



Now casting for the following…



1. African American Female Toddler



Age: 3-5 (to play 3 year old)

Set experience a plus

Subject: Female Toddler



2. Male & Female Officers

18+

Must own black officer type boots

Subject: Male or Female (choose one) Officer



3. Tough Dudes To play gangsters & bodyguards

Intimidating looks!

Ages: 18-34 only

Subject: Tough Dude



4. Female Models All ethnicities to play 18-34 only

Fit & fabulous model looks!

Subject: Model



5. Gangster & Gorgeous People

All ethnicities 18-40

To play hot LA club patrons

Must have sexy club attire!

Subject: Gangster & Gorgeous



Please send ALL of the following info:



Name Age

Height & Weight

All Sizes

Phone number

3 Current photos (1 full body, 1 waist up, 1 headshot)

*submissions w/o all of the above will NOT be considered

Send ALL of the above to: ColdHeartedExtras@gmail.com

Sylvester Stallone's new movie, Escape Plan 2 is looking for different people of varying types to play prisoners in a scene filming in Atlanta.





Jennifer Flavin, left, and Sylvester Stallone, nominee for best supporting actor in 'Creed,' went to the Governors Ball. (Photo: Al Powers, Al Powers/Invision/AP)

Escape Plan 2 is a sequel to the 2013 thriller Escape Plan that starred Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jim Caviezel, 50 Cent and Vincent D'Onofrio. Reportedly, the sequel will be set in China.

Casting directors say they are not looking for the classic big, mean, burly types, but more businesspeople -- politicians, all-world types, generally in their 30s to their 50s. They want all types: Caucasians, African-Americans, Asians, Indians, Middle Easterners, Hispanics; they are looking for a wide diversity of facial looks.

All of the roles start later in the month of March. Details can be found in the casting call below:

Upcoming for a new project – we are looking for some specific prisoners — all ethnicities – it’s supposed to be people from all around the world — not all big mean types – more business people – politicians – all world types – men only – generally 30’s to 50’s — Caucasian, African-American, Asian, Indian, Middle Eastern, Hispanic — great interesting faces is most important – all roles start later in March and some can be quite featured — email a recent photo exactly as you look today and all contact info to: EP2extras@gmail.com – CORE PRISONER in Subject

Fox is looking for families and physical therapists to work on scenes filming between March 20 and April 5 in Atlanta for a drama pilot called The Resident.





Deadline reports that the pilot is centered on an idealistic young doctor, Devon Pravesh (Manish Dayal), beginning his first day working under senior resident Conrad Hawkins who pulls the curtain back on all of the good and evil in modern day medicine. Lives may be saved or lost, but expectations will always be shattered. Dayal’s Devon is a first-year resident at Kings County Hospital.

Top of his class at medical school, the type to follow rules, driven and passionate when it comes to medicine, Devon is a hard-working perfectionist from a working-class background. Greenwood will play the chief of surgery, Dr. Solomon Bell, every inch the image of an ideal surgeon.

Fox TV Pilot Casting Call



New Pilot The Resident - Pay Rate: $64/18



Please do not submit if you do not have medical experience as a Physical Therapist

Starting March 3/20 – April 4/5



Looking for a core group of women, 20’s-40’s, with Real Medical experience as a Physical Therapist and open availability to portray attractive



-Physical Therapist- Pay rate $175/12 please submit experience as a Physical Therapist.

-Indian Family- Looking for Indian Men, 18-60 yrs old, and Indian Women, 45-60 yrs old, to portray family members to a character for still photos.



Please submit pics, name, phone number, height, weight, sizes and city location to Resident@centralcasting.com. Put what you are submitting for in the subject line.

Casting directors are looking for people to play nurses, doctors, hospital patients and guests for a production now filming at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Details for the production involved have not been released.

***CASTING CALL***MEDICAL PROFESSIONALS



Submit resume, head shots, sizes and a direct contact number to:



Submissions.SCA@gmail.com



See subject lines below-Subject line:



NURSES

DOCTORS

HOSPITAL GUESTS

HOSPITAL PATIENTS



Submit now this works in Atlanta, GA, this works for one day the week of the 13th for our new feature film at TPStudios.

Marvel is now casting for a child photo double to work on the movie Avengers: Infinity War.





Central Casting is looking for a girl who appears to be Caucasian, around age 12; height 4-foot-11 to 5-foot-1, weight around 90 pounds; 25-inch waist, size XS-S; shoulder-length, dark brown hair.

For those of you who are still unaware, Avengers: Infinity War is the culmination of a storyline begun in Marvel's superhero movies with the release of Iron Man in May 2008.

Reeling from the events of 2016's Captain America: Civil War, the Avengers have to join forces with the Guardians of the Galaxy to battle the supervillain Thanos and prevent him from acquiring the six Infinity Stones and assembling the Infinity Gauntlet which would give him dominion over space, time and all of reality itself.

Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Josh Brolin, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Benedict Cumberbatch and Samuel L. Jackson headline a massive all-star cast.

To audition for a part in Avengers: Infinity War, check out the casting call:

****FEATURE FILM****Mary Lou****CHILD Photo Double***** **Working Friday, March 31**

**Fayetteville, GA** Rate: $125/10 Central Casting is looking for a CHILD Photo Double to work on this exciting new project. You must be available for filming on Friday, March 31, and must also be able to attend a wardrobe fitting on Tuesday, March 28. See below for specific character description: Child #3: Looking for a girl who appears to be Caucasian, around age 12. Height 4’11 – 5’1, weight around 90lbs, 25” waist, size XS-S. Shoulder length, dark brown hair. ONLY SUBMIT IF YOU FIT THE ABOVE DESCRIPTION! To submit, send CURRENT photos (including headshot and full length- does not need to be professional) to MaryLou@CentralCasting.com and include: your child’s name, birthdate, sizes, parent’s name & phone number. Please put “CHILD DOUBLE” in the subject line.

Catrett Casting is now casting African American male models to work on a high print advertisement in Atlanta, Georgia. Casting directors are looking for 20-to-40-year-old African American men who are fit and have an athletic build to work on the modeling job.

$$ BLACK MALE CONSTRUCTION WORKER FOR HIGH RATE PRINT AD $$



Seeking African American males ages 20-40yrs. Should be fit or have an athletic build. Please list any experience you may have in construction or similar.



Please send us 3 high-quality photos along with your name, age, height, weight and your current phone number to:



mailto:Submissions@CatrettCasting.com

Subject: HARD HAT



Shoot dates are on March 14th and 15th

Must be available for BOTH dates.



Rate: $800. 4-year buyout. After 4 years, option to renew 2 more years at $638





(© 2017 WXIA)