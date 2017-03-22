Friday casting call for Netflix hit 1980s show

'Stranger Things'

A major Netflix series set in the 1980s is casting "attractive young adults" for a shoot in metro Atlanta scheduled for Friday, March 24.

While the casting call does not mention the actual name of the hit series in question, reading between the lines, fans can pretty much tell the show is likely last summer's big hit, Stranger Things, which has been filming its second season here in metro Atlanta.

The casting call says casting directors are looking for all ethnicities, ages 18-to-35 years old, both males and females. They say male hair styles must be two inches in length or longer -- with no wigs or extensions.

In addition, the casting call notes that this will not be an early-morning casting call and that those selected for the role will need to be free all day and will work after midnight.

Are you interested? Casting call details and the responding email address are below. Keep in mind that for one of the two roles listed, there is a fitting tomorrow (Thursday), March 23 required in addition to the actual shooting date of Friday. The subject of your email to casting directors is noted below.

NOW CASTING – FRESH FACES – ON THE 80’s NETFLIX SHOW – FRIDAY 3/24



1) Attractive Young Adults (going out) *new faces only*

all ethnicities / ages 18 – 35yrs / males & females

*male hair styles must be 2″ or longer – NO WIGS or EXTENSIONS



RATE: $68/8hrs + $17 Fitting Bump

SHOOT DATE: Friday, 3/24

CALL TIME: *WILL NOT BE AN EARLY MORNING CALL TIME, NEED TO BE FREE ALL DAY AND WILL WORK AFTER MIDNIGHT*





FITTING DATE: Today – 3/22 or Tomorrow (Thursday) – 3/23

LOCATION: Atlanta, GA

SUBJECT: attractive fitting



2) Attractive Young Adults (going out) *new faces only*

all ethnicities / ages 18 – 35yrs / males & females

*male hair styles must be 2″ or longer – NO WIGS or EXTENSIONS



RATE: $68/8hrs

SHOOT DATE: Friday, 3/24

CALL TIME: *WILL NOT BE AN EARLY MORNING CALL TIME, NEED TO BE FREE ALL DAY AND WILL WORK AFTER MIDNIGHT*



*Having a fitting would be IDEAL for this role but if you cannot make a fitting apply with this subject line below



LOCATION: Atlanta, GA

SUBJECT: attractive no fitting



TO SUBMIT:

Email: ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com



PLEASE INCLUDE:

3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself

*photos do not need to be professional, SELFIES ARE GREAT (no filters please)*

(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)

-1 Face Forward (front)

-1 Medium Length

-1 Full Length / Full Body Shot



PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:

1. Legal Name

2. Phone Number

3. Email Address

4. Actual Age

5. Height

6. Weight

7. Top Size

8. Pant Size

9. Shoe Size

10. Tattoo(s)-if YES, please state location & descriptions of tattoo(s)

11. Current City and State

12. Car Color / Make / Model & Year (please include a picture)

*please ONLY SUBMIT if you are 100% interested, available and VERY SERIOUS about working with us.

