ALTANTA - Atlanta is home to Coca Cola, known for its diversity and also known to most of the nation as one of the number one manufacturers of hip hop artists.

Future, one of Atlanta's more famous rappers, is going to attempt something no other artist has tried accomplish; he's releasing two separate albums back to back.

This is not the most normal thing for an artist to do but Future is not one to be known for taking long breaks or disappearing from the music scene like artists such as Adele or Frank Ocean.

After releasing his last self-titled album, Future had already announced that he would be releasing another album only a week later.

The album titled Hndrxx was released February 24, which features artists such as Rihanna and The Weekend.

Future was invited to perform on The Ellen Degeneres Show and performed one of his singles from his album Hndrxx titled "Incredible".

He will be the first artist to release consecutive albums within weeks of each other and if this next album hits number one, he will also be the first artist to ever achieve this.

