Georgia's impact on the Oscars being felt in Hollywood

Many people don't realize that Georgia has become one of the leading locations for motion picture and television production, not only in the United States, but around the world.

Three films produced in Georgia will be represented at this weekend's Academy Awards, including Best Picture nominee Hidden Figures.

The state can provide locations for movie makers that can literally look like anywhere in the world, and at any time -- as Hidden Figures demonstrates.

"Everything was authentic," said Hidden Figures director Theodore Melfi. "Georgia has a great sense of old buildings as well as new architecture. It's just like a perfect place to shoot."

The film uses multiple locations in and around the state to stand in for historic NASA sites from the early era of the space program.

"Lockheed Corporation has a wind tunnel here that's from the same period as the wind tunnel that at Langley at the time -- and that wind tunnel is no longer there," said executive producer Kevin Halloran. "In fact, I think there's less than ten of those types of wind tunnels in the country now. This may have been the only one we could have shot at."

"Lockheed Martin was incredible for us, and had great people there, and they were just so supportive of the film," Melfi said.

Clay National Guard Base in Marietta was used in the film to show astronaut training.

"The National Guard Hanger was period-correct which was what drew Ted there in the beginning -- it was one of the few period hangers big enough to show the training of the astronauts," said location manager Wes Hagen.

Along with Best Picture, Hidden Figures is up for two other Academy Awards this weekend -- Best Adapted Screenplay and Octavia Spencer was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film.

Science fiction epic Passengers stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence as two people who awaken too soon from hibernation while on a decades-long starship ride to another planet.

After winning an Art Directors Guild Award for Fantasy Film, Passengers has been nominated for two Oscars -- Best Production Design and Best Original Score.

The entire science fiction landscape of Passengers was created at Fayetteville's Pinewood Atlanta Studios and Atlanta's EUE Screen Gems Studios.

"The sets that these people have built for this film in Georgia, you can't help but be in awe of," said Pratt. "I'll forever be impressed by the magnitude of this kind of movie."

As director Clint Eastwood told the story of hero airline pilot Captain Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger in the motion picture Sully, parts of metro Atlanta stood in for New York City, rural Texas, Washington, DC, and suburban San Francisco.

Producer Allyn Stewart said she loves the diversity the state offers.

"Georgia has given us a great production team and locations that work for our movie," she said. "It's quite amazing that you can have that kind of diversity just within an arm's throw of Atlanta."

Sully has been nominated in the Best Sound Editing category.

