Get ready to cry | Tom Hardy wrote a letter to his dog that passed away and it's so pure

So, Tom Hardy.

I'm sure many of you know who that is. Bane from The Dark Knight Rises. That really mean guy from The Revenant. Mad Max. If you don't know any of these then honestly, where have you been?

Anyway, not here to judge, just here to make you cry.

So, for anyone who is a Tom Hardy fan, we all knew how much this guy loved dogs. Like, he loves them.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 08: Tom Hardy and Zora the dog attend "The Drop" New York Premiere at Sunshine Cinema on September 8, 2014 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Photo: Theo Wargo, 2014 Getty Images)





I think that's enough evidence for his love to dogs. So, back in 2012, Hardy was in Atlanta filming his movie, Lawless. He adopted Woodstock (that's the dog's name), who also affectionately calls, Woody, and that's their love story.

However, recently, Hardy's dog passed away and he wrote the purest and albeit, heart-wrenching letters to him on Tumblr.

Woody passed away after battling polymyositis, a muscle inflammatory disease, for 6 months and he was only six years old.

The letter he writes to his beloved pet is long but heartfelt and ends with him thanking Woody for ‘choosing to find us.’

Adoption is encouraged because there are so many doggos in this world who deserve a warm and happy home. You can visit the Atlanta Humane Society and other city animal shelters to adopt pets all over Georgia.

Here are a list of some local animal shelters where you can adopt pets:

LifeLine Animal Project

Angels Among Us Pet Rescue

Furkids Animal Rescue & Shelter

Paws Atlanta

© 2017 WXIA-TV