Golden Globes: 14 things you missed after the show ended

What went down after Jimmy Fallon signed off the Golden Globes telecast Sunday night? Only a multitude of A-list after-parties. USA TODAY takes you inside the best bashes, where stars basked in the glow of their Globes, swilled champagne and danced the night away.

The InStyle / Warner Bros. party

1. Golden Globes meets 'Gossip Girl'

The extravagant InStyle/WB party felt like something out of the teen soap Gossip Girl. So it made sense that both Serena and Blair (aka actresses Blake Lively and Leighton Meester ) were there, talking with their respective husbands (Adam Brody and Ryan Reynolds) at opposite ends of the room.

It was fun to imagine that the #InStyleGlobes party was a #gossipgirl party. Blake Lively & Leighton Meester were there. pic.twitter.com/8r5RDqF76Y — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 9, 2017

2. Tracee Ellis Ross matches her trophy

After winning her first Globe for Black-ish, Ross changed out of a structured white dress and into a slinky gown that was as golden as her Globe. The matching "wasn't on purpose, but it worked," she said from a VIP couch at the soiree. "I'm gonna sleep with (the Globe) tonight. I'll wrap it in a towel so I don't hurt myself."

3. Billy Bob Thornton gobbles more Globes

Thornton, an Oscar winner who won his second Golden Globe for Goliath, says he's still a hungry actor. "Awards are heavy, but they're not that filling," he quipped while carrying his Globe into the after-party. Then he got serious: "I’m real insecure and I always think it’s the last one. So, I always want to think that my best is ahead of me."

4. A Key callout

As soon as Joe Jonas arrived with a posse that included his brother Nick and Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, he made a beeline to Keegan-Michael Key . "I'm a huge fan," Joe said, and shook an appreciative Key's hand as the comedian was on his way out.

5. Shoe savior

A vending machine stationed at the entrance of the party offered free flats for tired feet. The shoes, courtesy of U.K. company Rollasole, came in rolls with lipstick and totes for tossed heels.

The HBO bash

6. Winter is here … at least for one night

At the HBO party, those in need of a Game of Thrones fix — Season 7 is still months away — could enjoy a one-night only confab of Brienne of Tarth, Jaime Lannister and Davos Seaworth, as the actors who play them, Gwendoline Christie , Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Liam Cunningham , sat together at a central table.

Cunningham offered USA TODAY some broad detail on the upcoming season of Thrones, where plot specifics are under lock and key. “It’s going to be much different and it’s going to be bigger. The vistas. It’s going to look absolutely extraordinary,” he said, which is saying something considering the epic Battle of the Bastards and the spectacles at Castle Black and Hardhome. “They’ve put more money into the scope of it. You’ll see the money on the screen. It’s absolutely beautiful and the scripts are just gorgeous.”

7. 'Breaking Bad' reunion

It took a while for All the Way acting nominee Bryan Cranston to make his way out of the HBO party, as friends and well-wishers stopped him to say hello or grab a selfie. He stopped to talk with a familiar face, AMC president Charlie Collier. The two enjoyed great ratings and awards success with AMC’s Breaking Bad.

But Cranston had a good-hearted bone to pick with Collier, who had celebrated Globes wins Sunday by Hugh Laurie and Tom Hiddleston for AMC’s The Night Manager. Hiddleston and Cranston were in the same category. “Tom Hiddleston won. And I said, ‘But did you have to stand up and cheer and be exuberant like that? It just seemed excessive,’ ” Cranston said, laughing. “And he said, ‘I wasn’t standing and cheering and being too exuberant for Tom. I was happy he won. I was just happy he beat you.’"

8. Political drama

At the HBO party, Lawrence O’Donnell, host of MSNBC’s The Last Word and a writer and producer on The West Wing, singled out Meryl Streep’s acceptance of the Cecil B. DeMille Award as the night’s highlight. “I think Meryl Streep’s speech was the moment that grabbed the room more than anything else," he said.

So did he think a Donald Trump-type politician could have been a character on West Wing? “I would have said no," said the liberal host. "You can’t do it because it’s not believable. It makes no sense. Trump has ruined realistic political drama.” Just then, a familiar voice interjected. “Come on. Don’t be so serious.” It was Rocky himself, Sylvester Stallone.

O’Donnell continued: “We used to have episodes where the big crisis was someone said something that offends somebody. And we might have to fire them because they didn’t like what he said,” he said. “But we can’t do that now. That’s not a drama anymore.”

The Amazon Studios affair

9. And the award for best live entertainment goes to ...

If you were looking for insanely good live music, the Amazon Studios party was the place to be. The Roots took the stage at 10:05 p.m. and played for over an hour to a large crowd that included Jason Schwartzman, Billy Bob Thornton, Jeffrey Tambor and Lily Collins. Prior to that killer set, Questlove manned the DJ booth, and got stars like Chris Hemsworth and his wife Elsa Pataky dancing to a remix of The Cardigans' Lovefool, while nearby, Al Roker and Natalie Morales playfully did the robot.

10. The Brothers Affleck

Ben Affleck celebrated his brother Casey's best-actor Globes win for Manchester by the Sea (which Amazon bought at the Sundance Film Festival early last year) at this bash. The elder Affleck hung out in a back room for bit, then made his way to the front of the party. "Where's Matt?" he asked, walking by a crowded dance floor in search of Matt Damon. Found him! His longtime pal was tucked in a corner with his wife, Luciana, who was dancing with Pataky. Also nearby, Elizabeth Olsen chatted with Michelle Williams.

11. Late-night fashion shrugs

As the night wore on, stars started to let their hair down. Around 9:45 p.m., Mozart in the Jungle's Lola Kirke ditched her heels, holding them in her hand while she sipped a cocktail at the bar with friends. And Kaley Cuoco entered the party hand-in-hand with her new boyfriend, Karl Cook, and when someone accidentally stepped on her golden train, she just laughed it off.

The Weinstein Co. / Netflix party

12. No rest for this 'Lion'

Dev Patel might not have taken home the Golden Globe for best supporting actor in Lion, but he partied like a champion long into the evening at this bash. While director Garth Davis drank from a special champagne goblet nearby, Patel group-danced with friends to Pitbull’s I Know You Want Me with his long hair happily unkempt. He hung in an elevated VIP area with a three female admirers, finally taking a group photograph. But Patel spent the bulk of the evening excitedly talking with his buddies with his arms around them in a group celebratory huddle.

13. It's all friends in VIP

If there was a party MVP, it went to The People v. O.J. Simpson star Cuba Gooding Jr., who celebrated deep into the night with friends. Gooding Jr. shed his jacket and partied in his white shirt and black suspenders, hugging pals, well-wishers and taking selfies with fans. Gooding Jr. went full-animated during In Paris’ song Empire City, holding one hand in the air and hip-hopping while balancing a cocktail glass in the other. After an hour in own his VIP section, Gooding Jr. looked up to see Patel partying in a section above him. Gooding Jr. strained to reach over the railing, nearly knocking over a small plant to tap Patel on the back to get the Lion star’s attention so he could give an across-the-rail congratulatory handshake.

14. Bubbly for everyone!

One major star of the night was the Moet vending machine, which gave out free mini-bottles of fine champagne. Meanwhile, Claire Foy celebrated her victory for The Crown with her own bottle at a private table with friends. Sofia Vergara kept a late night socializing without hubby Joe Manganiello in a special VIP area with Weinstein honcho Harvey Weinstein. Vergara gossiped with Weinstein’s wife Georgina Chapman and other pals.

