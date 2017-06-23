Gorilla dances like no one's watching

Zola the gorilla dances at the Dallas Zoo. (Photo: Dallas Zoo)

DALLAS - We dare you not to smile while watching this video of Zola the gorilla twirling and splashing at the Dallas Zoo.

Apparently, this isn't Zola's first time on the dance floor. According to a post on the Dallas Zoo's YouTube page, at a younger age the gorilla captured the public's attention while breakdancing at the Calgary Zoo.

"There’s a lot more to this behavior than you may think," the post reads. "Enrichment helps enhance the environment and lives of animals, like Zola, by providing them with mental and physical stimulation to increase natural behaviors. Enrichment can take many forms, but for this spunky great ape, it means playing and spinning in his favorite blue pool!"

Since Zola's dance moves include some water splashing, one Twitter user couldn't resist posting the video to the tune of "Maniac" from that classic "Flashdance" scene.

I added some music to this. pic.twitter.com/UwjhTKpaeu — Bob Hagh (@BobHagh) June 22, 2017

