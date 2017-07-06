WXIA
'Grimm' stars announce they are married in adorable Instagram posts

Nate Hanson , KGW 7:32 PM. EDT July 06, 2017

NBC's hit show Grimm may no longer be on the air, but the love that blossomed on the show continues.

Bitsie Tulloch, who played Juliette Silverton and Eve, and David Giuntoli, who played Nick Burkhardt, announced on Thursday that they are now husband and wife.

“TBT to our tiny beautiful wedding in Montana last month,” Tulloch posted on Instagram.

 

#TBT to our tiny, beautiful wedding in Montana last month. 💗

A post shared by Elizabeth Tulloch (@bitsietulloch) on

“I married her. I air-guitared her. I terrified her. I love you @bitsietulloch. It’s gonna be a wild ride,” Giuntoli posted on his account.

 

I married her. I air-guitared her. I terrified her. I love you @bitsietulloch. It's gonna be a wild ride.

A post shared by David Giuntoli (@mrgiuntoli) on

The couple dated for years while starring in the Portland-based show before they announced their engagement at Comic-Con last year. They reportedly still have a home in Portland.

Congratulations, Bitsie and David!

