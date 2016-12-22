Happy birthday, Steven Yeun aka Gene Rhee

It’s Steven Yeun’s 33rd birthday—better known as Glenn Rhee from “The Walking Dead.” Well, before Negan and Lucille took care of that.
Rhee was a show regular for six seasons and won the hearts of show fans. That’s why it was a crushing blow when he was annihilated in the season 7 opener in November by Lucille, a barbed wire-covered baseball bat. (Seriously, smashed into smithereens.)
Since its premiere in 2010, “The Walking Dead” has remained as a top-ranked shows, and became an instant cult classic—much like its comic book that preceded the TV show. Filmed in Senoia, Ga., “The Walking Dead” has given the Peach State town the tools its needed to make its place as an entertainment powerhouse, generating more than $7 billion for the state's economy this year alone.
And even though Glenn is no longer with the rest of the crew, the second half of season 7 will air on Feb. 12.
Want to take a tour of the best “The Walking Dead” spots?
Here’s a few to get you started:
RICK'S HOUSE IN ATLANTA
800 block of Cherokee Avenue, across the street from Grant Park
HOSPITAL IN ATLANTA
2353 Bolton Road
MAIN HIGHWAY RICK TRAVELED
CDC IN ATLANTA
The Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center, located at 2800 Cobb Galleria Parkway
WOODBURY
1 Main Street, Senoia, GA 30276
HERSHEL'S FARM
Located near Senoia, farm is off of Chestlehurst Road
CAMPSITE
Elder's Mill Waterfall and Campsite in Senoia, Ga.
900 Lois Street Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
THE PRISON
600 Chestlehurst Road, Senoia, GA 30276
TERMINUS
Windsor Street Southwest, Atlanta, GA 30315
