Here's how you can see Broadway's Hamilton in Atlanta

ATLANTA - In case you missed the hit musical Hamilton live on Broadway, a touring production is making its way to Atlanta.

The show will anchor the 2017-2018 season at the Fox Theater from May 22 until June 10, 2018.

Hamilton is about America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, an immigrant from the West Indies who became George Washington's right-hand man during the Revolutionary War and was the new nation’s first Treasury Secretary.

Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton is the story of America then, as told by America now.

How can I get tickets?

If you would like to attend this event, the season package begins at $249. Hamilton premieres alongside Love Never Dies, Something Rotten! and A Gentleman’s Guide to Love & Murder, two Tony-winning revivals of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I and The Color Purple and RENT 20th Anniversary Tour. To purchase tickets, visit: BroadwayInAtlanta.com

Wow. The price of a night out at Broadway is pretty expensive. Is there a payment plan?

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta is also offering a four installment payment plan for subscribers wishing to spread out their payments at no additional fee or interest.

Are tickets difficult to get?

Fans have already responded to the recent season announcement. According to Broadway in Atlanta, the Service Center is receiving higher call volume than normal, creating wait times that may exceed 20 minutes.

