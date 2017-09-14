Here's the 2017 Music Midtown schedule

Recording artist Bruno Mars performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

You can now officially begin planning your Music Midtown weekend. The schedule for the two-day event has been announced.

You'll have to make some difficult decisions: Weezer or Big Sean? Blink 182 or Bruno Mars? Young the Giant or Haim? Future or Mumford and Sons? The pressure can be overwhelming, so start thinking about it now.

The event happens September 16 and 17 at Piedmont Park. It features 30 performances on four stages. Two-day passes are still available for $135 (plus fees) here.

2017 schedule:

SATURDAY, Sept. 16

Roxy stage

Daye Jack 1:45 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

PVRIS 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Milky Chance 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Weezer 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Blink 182 9:30 p.m. - 11 p.m.

Cotton Club:

Sunflower Bean 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

AJR 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

BROODS 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

The Naked and the Famous 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Honda stage:

Bibi Bourelly 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Oh Wonder 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

The Strumbellas 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

WIZ KHALIFA 8:30 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

Electric Ballroom:

Dua Lipa 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Vintage Trouble 3:30 p.m to 4:30 p.m.

TOVE LO 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Big Sean 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Bruno Mars 9:30 p.m. to 11 p.m.

SUNDAY, Sept .17

Roxy stage:

Midnight Larks 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Missio 2:30 - 3:30 p.m.

Zara Larrson 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Young the Giant 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Future 8:30 p.m. - 9:45 p.m.

Cotton Club:

Trippie Redd 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Joywave 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Lizzo 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Russ 7:30 p.m - 8:30 p.m.

Honda:

Hiss Golden Messenger 1:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Judah and the Lion 3:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.

Two Door Cinema Club 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Bastille 7:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

Electric Ballroom:

Circa Waves 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

COIN 2:30 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Collective Soul 4:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m.

HAIM 6:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Mumford&Sons 8:30 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

