Hoda from 'The Today Show' adopted a baby girl; congratulations Hoda

Catherine Park, WXIA 9:42 AM. EST February 21, 2017

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - According to the Today show and social media, Hoda Kotb has adopted a precious baby girl.

Kotb, 52, announced she adopted her new bundle of joy on Tuesday. Her name is Haley Joy Kotb and she is a Valentine's Day baby. 

Her co-workers on the Today show shared their excitement and congratulations on social media. 

