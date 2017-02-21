Hoda from 'The Today Show' adopted a baby girl; congratulations Hoda

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - According to the Today show and social media, Hoda Kotb has adopted a precious baby girl.
It's a girl! @HodaKotb announces she's adopted a baby https://t.co/UJom0hKR2O pic.twitter.com/QI8DVYo2WB— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2017
Kotb, 52, announced she adopted her new bundle of joy on Tuesday. Her name is Haley Joy Kotb and she is a Valentine's Day baby.
Her co-workers on the Today show shared their excitement and congratulations on social media.
WATCH: “You were made to be a mom.” @kathielgifford told @hodakotb https://t.co/UJom0hKR2O pic.twitter.com/oKKyovqFNL— TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 21, 2017
So thrilled for @hodakotb and her precious daughter, Haley Joy!! She will be the best mommy ever! We love you, Hoda, enjoy every moment!❤️❤️— Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) February 21, 2017
Stunned!! Congrats @hodakotb on your beautiful new baby! You will be the best mom ever!! Love you! @TODAYshow— Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) February 21, 2017
Overjoyed for @hodakotb and her little comet Haley - a brilliant flash of light for our world. Love love love and LOVE— Savannah Guthrie (@SavannahGuthrie) February 21, 2017
There is no joy like being a mother! @hodakotb I'm so beyond happy for you!!! Welcome aboard the baby train! 💝💝🍼🍼🍼She's precious!— Dylan Dreyer (@DylanDreyerNBC) February 21, 2017
Congratulations to the new mother and her tiny Valentine.
