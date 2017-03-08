Hoda Kotb on adopting: 'I didn't know that this kind of love existed'

(Photo: Getty Images)

Less than 10 days after Hoda Kotb brought home her little bundle of joy, Haley Joy, the Today anchor opened up to People magazine about her journey with adoption.

Kotb told People that since the new arrival, she’s been happily adjusting to life with a baby.

PREVIOUS | Hoda from 'The Today Show' adopted a baby girl

“We just stayed in the apartment and ate and slept and burped and took naps, and that’s it. That’s all. But it’s fun!” she said in the interview. “It’s one of those things where you think you’ve done it all, you think you’ve felt it all, but I just didn’t know that this kind of love existed.”

But things were not always so easy.

Kotb, 52, had lost hope of becoming a mother after her battle with breast cancer a decade ago left her unable to conceive.

With the support of her current boyfriend of three years, Joel Schiffman, however, she excitedly started the journey of adoption.

“I was afraid to even say it out loud, because then it felt so real,” Kotb revealed. “I said, ‘Think about it for a day or a week or whatever.’ And he said, ‘I don’t need a day. Let’s get this journey going.’ At that point I blubbered like a baby. It was like the dam burst.”

Now, Kotb is taking time off to bond with her baby as she continues to adjust to her new life as a mom.

PHOTOS | TV host Hoda Kotb

© Gannett Co., Inc. 2017. All Rights Reserved