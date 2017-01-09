I sat in the Golden Globes ballroom and here's what happened

A lot can happen in six hours.
For a Golden Globe Awards attendee who arrives on time, that’s about how long you spend in the Beverly Hilton ballroom to celebrate those that the
Those six hours can have emotional extremes. Here are ten strong feelings you might have at the schmoozy, boozy awards soiree if you're a first-time guest who's under the weather. (This reporter was a bit feverish, which may explain some of the heightened emotions.)
First feeling: Excitement
You’re there at 2:30 p.m. PT, when the invitation said cocktails are served. The rest of the ballroom is empty, save for a handful of photographers snapping pictures of the stage, table placards and centerpieces. You wait for them to finish clicking away, so you can take photos of your own, and examine who is sitting where: film stars including
Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are sitting front and center at the #goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/LiOiUCc89Z— Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 8, 2017
Second feeling: Loneliness
By 4 p.m., you’re still the only person at your table that seats at least ten. (Later, you'll learn that other journalists are also seated at table 316, but they know not to arrive so early.) The dozens of other tables have only a couple of guests each. Every salad but yours is thrown out. It feels wasteful. You eat your entrée of fish and steak alone. You joke with the waiter. You miss him when he leaves.
Third feeling: Admiration
Half an hour later, "talent" begins arriving . You find some of your favorite stars in the bars outside of the ballroom.
You're distracted by the stunning back of a yellow gown next to you. You realize it belongs to
You chat with the bartender who just served
Michelle Williams and
You see a person you later realize is
Fourth feeling: Compassion
It's 5 p.m., time for the show. The ballroom is vast, but it's not quite as big as it looks on TV. The Hilton manages to cram more humans into it than a fire marshal might consider safe. In fact, many security officials are on guard continually telling you to move out of the way, as you just try to get to your seat. Stars aren't immune to the tight traffic: you accidentally brush into
Stars win awards, they thank lots of people. Guests around you cheer and clap. You can tell where the winning studios and casts are sitting, based on where the loudest applause is coming from. You feel a vicarious thrill for the winners.
Fifth feeling: Jealousy
Mr. Robot actor
JT, Jessica Biel and Pharrell are joking in falsetto voices before heading back into the ballroom #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/DyPTJSwmkc— Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 9, 2017
Isn’t it nice how all these Hollywood types are loving on each other and supporting each other?
It looks like something you’d like to be a part of, but you're not nominated-- you're press; you're just observing. Though stars are accepting selfie requests, you refuse to be one of the guests who badgers them for photos, for reasons including the fact that it's unprofessional. You hear
Sixth feeling: Greed
By 7 p.m., you realize you should take advantage of all of the food and drink stations at this event. You sample a "dark chocolate with hazelnut ganache" bite (that's what the woman in the chef hat calls it) from the chocolate bar. It melts in your mouth. You promise to taste the almond treat next. You try an espresso from the coffee bar and may have accidentally cut the line to get it. You get a vodka soda from the bar-bar. You know you'll probably ditch that drink soon and order another one, because ordering drinks is fun.
And now... chocolate? #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/YxIZjZPD37— Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 9, 2017
You nibble the finger food. You don't smoke, but you kinda wish you did so you could schmooze with
You go to the makeup stand in the bathroom and let a hairstylist re-curl your hair and powder your face. You pick up a free "wild rose" flavored lipgloss from the sink. You realize you probably need the darker "sultry sangria" shade, too.
Seventh feeling: Respect
After indulging, you’re full and ready to listen to the show. Remember, that's the reason you're there.
Though the crowd at the bar nearby is loud, as
Eighth feeling: Happiness
La La Land was your favorite film of 2016, so it delights you that it keeps winning trophies. You feel good that, as the speeches keep reminding you, a studio “took a chance” on an original musical. There is good in the world! You see others win, including
Major standing o for Donald Glover and #Atlanta at #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/BEaqmHrN5l— Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 9, 2017
Ninth feeling: Exhaustion
There’s an announcement during commercial break: “We are running way over. Work with us and we’ll work with you.” Not what you want to hear at 8 p.m.
Suddenly, you realize how tired you are, even though all you’ve done is walk, eat and sit. You want to be in bed. Oh yeah, you’re sick. You take more Tylenol.
You hear others complain about how long the show is. You remember that
Tenth feeling: Gratitude
You see Sunny Pawar, the 8-year-old star of Lion, shivering in an oversized tuxedo jacket that clearly doesn't belong to him. You’re told that he’s not feeling well. You snap out of your fatigue, and just want to hug the kid. You don’t, because that would be inappropriate.
Instead, you congratulate every winner you walk by, including
