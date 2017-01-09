I sat in the Golden Globes ballroom and here's what happened

Actresses Priyanka Chopra (L) and Sofia Vergara attend the 18th Annual Post-Golden Globes Party hosted by Warner Bros. Pictures and InStyle at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

A lot can happen in six hours.

For a Golden Globe Awards attendee who arrives on time, that’s about how long you spend in the Beverly Hilton ballroom to celebrate those that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association deems the best in TV and film.

Those six hours can have emotional extremes. Here are ten strong feelings you might have at the schmoozy, boozy awards soiree if you're a first-time guest who's under the weather. (This reporter was a bit feverish, which may explain some of the heightened emotions.)

PHOTOS: Random Golden Globes moments

First feeling: Excitement

You’re there at 2:30 p.m. PT, when the invitation said cocktails are served. The rest of the ballroom is empty, save for a handful of photographers snapping pictures of the stage, table placards and centerpieces. You wait for them to finish clicking away, so you can take photos of your own, and examine who is sitting where: film stars including Meryl Streep , Ryan Reynolds and Emma Stone get prime spots on the floor closest to the stage, TV actors like the Game of Thrones squad are stationed one level up from them, members of the HFPA-- many of them elderly in pearls and ascots-- are a row up from there, and you’re another step away from that.

Mel Gibson and Vince Vaughn are sitting front and center at the #goldenglobes. pic.twitter.com/LiOiUCc89Z — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 8, 2017

Second feeling: Loneliness

By 4 p.m., you’re still the only person at your table that seats at least ten. (Later, you'll learn that other journalists are also seated at table 316, but they know not to arrive so early.) The dozens of other tables have only a couple of guests each. Every salad but yours is thrown out. It feels wasteful. You eat your entrée of fish and steak alone. You joke with the waiter. You miss him when he leaves.

Third feeling: Admiration

Half an hour later, "talent" begins arriving . You find some of your favorite stars in the bars outside of the ballroom. Sylvester Stallone has a friendlier and younger-looking face than you imagined. He orders bourbon as you comment to his brother Frank about how interesting those mini champagne glasses with the attached sippers are. Frank pretends to play one like a trombone.

You're distracted by the stunning back of a yellow gown next to you. You realize it belongs to Emily Ratajkowski , who actively avoids eye contact with you when you consider complimenting her on it.

You chat with the bartender who just served Anna Kendrick , and look over to the actress who appears very petite with a puddle of silver dress at her feet. You think about telling her that her hairstyle inspired your own, but her body language indicates she doesn't want to talk to anyone outside of her inner circle.

Michelle Williams and Natalie Portman stand out in the crowd. Even if you didn't know who they were, you'd know they were special-- their faces kind; their skin perfect; their body language approachable. The two nominees have a genial chat in the doorway.

You see a person you later realize is Casey Affleck , but for a moment think he's an old, man-bunned friend of yours you can't place. You get lost in Chris Pine 's ocean-blue eyes for a moment. You recognize that a hoarse voice asking for directions to the bathroom belongs to Cuba Gooding Jr. , and you turn to direct him. He gives you an appreciative smile, perhaps grateful that you didn't make any "show me the restroom" jokes.

Fourth feeling: Compassion

It's 5 p.m., time for the show. The ballroom is vast, but it's not quite as big as it looks on TV. The Hilton manages to cram more humans into it than a fire marshal might consider safe. In fact, many security officials are on guard continually telling you to move out of the way, as you just try to get to your seat. Stars aren't immune to the tight traffic: you accidentally brush into Carl Weathers and Hugh Grant as you try traverse the room. Excuse me, sorry.

Stars win awards, they thank lots of people. Guests around you cheer and clap. You can tell where the winning studios and casts are sitting, based on where the loudest applause is coming from. You feel a vicarious thrill for the winners.

Fifth feeling: Jealousy

Mr. Robot actor Rami Malek tells Modern Family ’s Sofia Vergara , “Congratulations on all of your wins over nine years.” Crazy Ex-Girlfriend writer Aline Brosh McKenna compliments Insecure star Issa Rae : “I love your show.” Colin Farrell and Bryan Cranston embrace. Justin Timberlake and Pharrell talk to each other in high-pitched voices. It’s some sort of inside joke.

JT, Jessica Biel and Pharrell are joking in falsetto voices before heading back into the ballroom #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/DyPTJSwmkc — Carly Mallenbaum (@ThatGirlCarly) January 9, 2017

Isn’t it nice how all these Hollywood types are loving on each other and supporting each other?

It looks like something you’d like to be a part of, but you're not nominated-- you're press; you're just observing. Though stars are accepting selfie requests, you refuse to be one of the guests who badgers them for photos, for reasons including the fact that it's unprofessional. You hear Naomie Harris complain that her dress gives her little room to breathe. You shoot her a sincere, sympathetic look even though you're not in her conversation. You think about how fun this party would be if you were celebrating your own accomplishment with your own friends.

Sixth feeling: Greed

By 7 p.m., you realize you should take advantage of all of the food and drink stations at this event. You sample a "dark chocolate with hazelnut ganache" bite (that's what the woman in the chef hat calls it) from the chocolate bar. It melts in your mouth. You promise to taste the almond treat next. You try an espresso from the coffee bar and may have accidentally cut the line to get it. You get a vodka soda from the bar-bar. You know you'll probably ditch that drink soon and order another one, because ordering drinks is fun.

You nibble the finger food. You don't smoke, but you kinda wish you did so you could schmooze with Heidi Klum , who's very focused on capturing a good selfie, on the smoking deck overlooking the pool.

You go to the makeup stand in the bathroom and let a hairstylist re-curl your hair and powder your face. You pick up a free "wild rose" flavored lipgloss from the sink. You realize you probably need the darker "sultry sangria" shade, too.

Seventh feeling: Respect

After indulging, you’re full and ready to listen to the show. Remember, that's the reason you're there.

Though the crowd at the bar nearby is loud, as Matt Damon comments when he takes the podium, you stop hearing those people when Viola Davis presents the Cecil B. DeMille Award to Meryl Streep. Then, Streep makes an impassioned speech about diversity, politics and art. You are with her, and so is the room that gives her the biggest standing ovation of the night with several applause moments throughout the speech. People around you are nodding emphatically. "Wow," they say.

Eighth feeling: Happiness

La La Land was your favorite film of 2016, so it delights you that it keeps winning trophies. You feel good that, as the speeches keep reminding you, a studio “took a chance” on an original musical. There is good in the world! You see others win, including Tracee Ellis Ross , Casey Affleck and Donald Glover . They’re so grateful. You want them all to keep winning at life!

Ninth feeling: Exhaustion

There’s an announcement during commercial break: “We are running way over. Work with us and we’ll work with you.” Not what you want to hear at 8 p.m.

Suddenly, you realize how tired you are, even though all you’ve done is walk, eat and sit. You want to be in bed. Oh yeah, you’re sick. You take more Tylenol.

You hear others complain about how long the show is. You remember that Questlove has been standing up on stage to deejay for the entire three-hour-plus telecast. Questlove is the man.

Tenth feeling: Gratitude

You see Sunny Pawar, the 8-year-old star of Lion, shivering in an oversized tuxedo jacket that clearly doesn't belong to him. You’re told that he’s not feeling well. You snap out of your fatigue, and just want to hug the kid. You don’t, because that would be inappropriate.

Instead, you congratulate every winner you walk by, including Tom Hiddleston , Billy Bob Thornton and Andrew Taylor-Johnson. You mean it. They smile graciously while gripping their Globes.

PHOTOS: Golden Globes red carpet arrivals



