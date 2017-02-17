Ice Cube chats new movie filmed in Atlanta

(Jessica Noll / WXIA)

ATLANTA – Actor and rapper, Ice Cube, sat down Thursday to talk about his newest project which was filmed in one of his favorite spots: Atlanta.

“Fist Fight” stars Ice Cube as the antagonistic teacher, who on the last day of school, challenges a fellow high school teacher, played by Charlie Day, to a duel after school.

With a name like "Fist Fight," Ice Cube said that he knew his character would have to get physical.

"We took our bumps and bruises, but you got to get there. You've got to make it look real," he said.

While the movie takes place over one day, the fight scene alone was a week-long shoot.

"It took us three days to learn the fight and then to shoot with the extras and angles, it was an eight-day shoot."

The movie was filmed in 2015, primarily at the old Marshall Middle School—which was also the set for “Hidden Figures”—in East Atlanta.

In fact, he said, they used every inch of the school, even the basement, which was transformed to look like a jail.

"For this movie, it's the perfect high school."

PHOTOS | Behind the scenes with Ice Cube

Ice Cube told 11Alive’s Jennifer Leslie that Atlanta is the place to be for movie production.

“We’re so grateful to the film commission out here that’s so great. For years, I’ve been shooting movies here – ‘Ride Along 1,’ ‘Ride Along 2,’ ‘Barbershop,’ ‘Fist Fight.’ My next movie will probably be shot here because it’s the perfect opportunity. The industry here is big enough that there’s great crews who can work on your project,” Ice Cube said.

“The industry here is booming. It’s a perfect place to shoot movies.”

When he’s in town he makes sure, he said, that he hangs out at his favorite spots, like Buckhead.

“I’m a Buckhead man. I’m usually in Buckhead hanging out. When it’s filming time, I’m pretty much focused. I don’t want to do too much but the film. But Atlanta’s a great town. I love Buckhead,” Ice Cube said. “It’s nice and quiet out there. Whenever I want some hustle and bustle, I’ll shoot on downtown and hang out. It’s a great city.”

The movie also features Christina Hendricks, Tracy Morgan and Jillian Bell.

“We won't be going for an Oscar with this—hopefully going for laughs," Ice Cube chuckled about his new flick.

“Fist Fight” is in theaters on Friday, Feb. 17.

