Ice Cube talks Atlanta, new movie

(Jessica Noll / WXIA)

ATLANTA – Actor and rapper, Ice Cube, sat down Thursday to talk about his newest project which was filmed in one of his favorite spots: Atlanta.

“Fist Fight” stars Ice Cube as the antagonistic teacher, who on the last day of school, challenges a fellow high school teacher, played by Charlie Day, to a duel after school.

The movie was filmed in 2015, primarily at the old Marshall Middle School—which was also the set for “Hidden Figures”—in East Atlanta.

Ice Cube told 11Alive’s Jennifer Leslie that Atlanta is the place to be for movie production.

“We’re so grateful to the film commission out here that’s so great. For years, I’ve been shooting movies here – ‘Ride Along 1,’ ‘Ride Along 2,’ ‘Barbershop,’ ‘Fist Fight.’ My next movie will probably be shot here because it’s the perfect opportunity. The industry here is big enough that there’s great crews who can work on your project,” Ice Cube said.

PHOTOS | Behind the scenes with Ice Cube

“The industry here is booming. It’s a perfect place to shoot movies.”

When he’s in town he makes sure, he said, that he hangs out at his favorite spots, like Buckhead.

“I’m a Buckhead man. I’m usually in Buckhead hanging out. When it’s filming time, I’m pretty much focused. I don’t want to do too much but the film. But Atlanta’s a great town. I love Buckhead,” Ice Cube said. “It’s nice and quiet out there. Whenever I want some hustle and bustle, I’ll shoot on downtown and hang out. It’s a great city.”

The movie also features Christina Hendricks, Tracy Morgan and Jillian Bell. “Fist Fight” is in theaters on Friday, Feb. 17.

(© 2017 WXIA)