Idris Elba to return to award-winning role as 'Luther' next year

Actor Idris Elba speaks on stage after BBC America's 'Luther' screening at The Django at the Roxy Hotel on December 2, 2015, in New York City. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images) (Photo: Neilson Barnard, WXIA)

Actor Idris Elba will return to his Golden Globe and Screen Actors Guild Award-winning role as London police detective John Luther for a fifth season of the acclaimed crime drama Luther on BBC America early next year.

The new four-part series, written by series creator Neil Cross, will go before cameras early in 2018, and air on BBC One and BBC America.

“Neil, the BBC and I have been talking about a further season and I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on," Elba said.

"Now what? It's a question Idris and I get asked a lot," said Cross. "What happened to John Luther after we last saw him striding unbowed through the streets of his city, his blood red London? It can’t be over, can it? There’s so much we don’t know. So much unfinished business."

The fourth season of Luther was produced as a two-episode special for BBC One to air in the UK, but the first airing in the United States came as a three-hour, one-night event for BBC America in December 2015.

"The thing is, we’ve been asking ourselves the same question. Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to," Cross said. "And as for me, I’m scared of the monsters. The face at the window. The hand under the bed. The shadow at the end of the street. Who’s going to stop them, if not John Luther? In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next."

After the end of the last season of Luther, legions of fans were left with the burning question: 'What's next?'

Cross had a simple response.

"Now what? Luther’s coming back. That’s what.”



© 2017 WXIA-TV