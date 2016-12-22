Inside the making of Denzel Washington's 'Fences'

Ahead of its Christmas Day release, three members of the cast of "Fences" flew to Atlanta to talk about the film, which has Oscar buzz and is already nominated for two Golden Globes for acting.

The film Fences doesn’t even open until Christmas Day, but it already has Oscar buzz along with two Golden Globes nominations for acting.

Watch the trailer for 'Fences'

The film’s director Denzel Washington was in Atlanta a couple of weeks ago to host a sneak preview for leaders of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

That’s where 11Alive’s Jennifer Leslie sat down with three members of the ensemble cast, which includes five stars from the August Wilson's Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway revival.



Watch the interview above.

PHOTOS | 'Fences' cast visits Atlanta ahead of Christmas Day opening

(© 2016 WXIA)