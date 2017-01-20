Janelle Monáe to buy out screening of 'Hidden Figures' at local theater

MORROW, Ga. -- As hit movie Hidden Figures continues to generate buzz, the film’s stars are working to make sure that everyone gets the chance to see it, regardless of whether they can afford to or not.

In the weeks after the movie opened, it surprised critics by unseating the latest Star Wars film as the #1 film at the box office. And as the buzz continued to build, several of the film’s stars and others announced that they would buy out theaters showing it so that families who might not ordinarily get the chance to see it can.

Now it’s Janelle Monáe's turn to give back; the Atlanta singer, who plays Mary Jackson in the film, has planned to offer a free screening of Hidden Figures this Sunday, Jan. 22 at 2:00 p.m. at AMC Southlake in Morrow.

She announced the plan Friday on her social media accounts. According to a spokesperson, Hidden Figures representatives will be on site handing out tickets to guests on a first come first serve basis.

#Atlanta! #Georgia! A friend of a friend of a friend I know has bought out a showing of #HiddenFigures THIS Sunday! Take someone that you feel needs to see this and would be inspired by this important movie! ;-) First come first serve. 🙏🏿 Special shoutout to @therealoctaviaspencer for leading the pack!;-) A photo posted by Janelle Monáe (@janellemonae) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:39pm PST

Hidden Figures, which opened Jan. 6, is about the team of African-American women working behind the scenes at NASA who helped launch the first American into space. It stars Taraji P. Hensen, who plays the main character Katherine Johnson, alongside Janelle Monáe and Octavia Spencer.

So far, since its opening, it’s grossed nearly $61.9 million. It was also nominated for two Golden Globes.

To learn more about the film, and buy tickets to a showing, visit AMC.com.

PHOTOS | Singer, actress Janelle Monáe

(© 2017 WXIA)