Kids being cast for a scene in Marvel's 'Black Panther'

The Wakandan hero Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) makes a political decision to back Iron Man in "Captain America: Civil War." (Photo: Marvel)

Tammy Smith Casting is casting 6-to-8-year-old African-American kids to play tribal youth for a scene in Marvel's Black Panther shooting in early to mid-March.

The long-awaited film centers around the superhero Black Panther, who was introduced in last year's Captain America: Civil War, which was also filmed in metro Atlanta.

The titular character is T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman), the new ruler of the technologically advanced kingdom of Wakanda, who faces forces, both from outside, as well as from within his kingdom as he takes charge of his homeland.

His father, King T'Chaka, was assassinated during the events of Captain America: Civil War, setting in motion elements tied to Black Panther.

Along with Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett and Forest Whitaker star.





The scene for Black Panther is set to be filmed on Friday, March 10 and Monday, March 13.

The casting break out information follows below:

For “BLACK PANTHER”

Featured African/ African American KIDS

Working FRI 3/10 AND MON 3/13



***PLEASE SEE HAIR NOTE FOR BOYS***** CASTING for MALE and FEMALE KIDS

to be featured tribal kids



***PLEASE SEE HAIR NOTE FOR BOYS*****



– AFRICAN / AFRICAN AMERICAN

– AGES 6 to 8 YEARS OLD ONLY

– BOYS and GIRLS



*****IMPORTANT HAIR NOTE***** BOYS- HEADS WILL BE SHAVEN BALD.

BOYS must be willing to have HEAD SHAVEN !!!!!!!



GIRLS, any natural hair length is OK!! Girls will NOT be bald 😉



If you have more than one child in this age range , please SUBMIT them together in one email,

although we cannot guarantee all will be selected (we try, but no guarantee) IMPORTANT INFO



Working FRI 3/10 AND MON 3/13



Filming in Atlanta



Pay rate is $100 for 8 hrs with OT after that.

&

$50 for US shaving head for any boys selected that need their head shaven



PLEASE SUBMIT TO: BlackPantherExtras@TSCasting.com



Put “KINGDOM” in the subject line



PLEASE INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING PHOTOS: CURRENT, CLEAR, PHOTOS !!!

(one of from shoulders up and one from the knees up).

Current, non-professional photos are preferred.

We encourage you to take clear, basic photos, with

NO SMILE, in a neutral outfit and neutral background, with

your phone or digital camera, and submit current photos.



Then please List the following:



First and Last NAME of Minor

First and Last NAME of Parent

PHONE NUMBER (s)

CITY & STATE where you live (where you will be coming from!)

Email address

AGE

Height

Weight

SIZES- you MUST INCLUDE THESE!!

(Boys or Girls or Teens size PANTS, SHIRT , SHOES)



And please say “BALD OK” for any BOYS being submitted,

so we know you READ this post and understand that is a

requirement (many people submit from other sources that

do NOT bother to include all the info in this post 🙂.)



If you have more than one child in this age range , please SUBMIT them together in one email, although we cannot guarantee all will be selected (we try, but no guarantee)



You MUST be LOCAL to the GREATER ATLANTA, GEORGIA AREA (or willing to work as a local hire)

We want to give a quick word of thanks to our friends at ProjectCasting for the heads up on the listing.

(© 2017 WXIA)