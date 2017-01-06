Kim Kardashian tearfully breaks silence on Paris robbery, Kanye hospitalization

Kim Kardashian. (Photo: Jon Kopaloff, FilmMagic)

Three months after her robbery in Paris, and two after her husband Kanye West was hospitalized, Kim Kardashian is finally telling her side of the story.

Or at least some of it, with a new clip promoting the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians showing Kim tearfully recalling the incidents.

"They're going to shoot me in the back," she says to her sisters Khloe and Kourtney, recalling the incident. "There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."

A second teaser shows Kim's reaction to the news about West's hospitalization in November.

"Don't scare me, please. What's going on?" she says on the phone, crying. "I think he really needs me and I have to get home."

KUWTK's 13th season returns to E! in March, after production was stalled while Kim recovered from the robbery.

The new clips are the latest stage of Kim's slow return to the public eye. The star, who made few public appearances and kept her social media accounts silent in the months since the incident, returned to Twitter and Instagram this week, posting a series of family photos with West and children North, 3, and Saint, 1.

She also released a montage of home videos showing the Kardashian/Jenner clan on her website and app.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Watch the KUWTK teasers via E! here.