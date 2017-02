Lady Gaga announces 2017 Joanne World Tour

Lady Gaga Joanne World Tour (Photo: WXIA)

On the heels of Lady Gaga's incredible Super Bowl halftime performance Sunday night, the superstar announced her Joanne World Tour.





Last October, Gaga performed songs from the Joanne album at three different dive bars - The 5 Spot in Nashville, The Bitter End in New York City and The Satellite in Los Angeles - as part of a promotional tour together with Bud Light, titled "The Bud Light Lady Gaga Dive Bar Tour."

This new tour will mark her first major solo tour since her 79-stop ArtRave: The Artpop Ball Tour in 2014. In early 2015, she co-headlined 36 dates with Tony Bennett on their Cheek-to-Cheek tour.

The tour kicks off August 1 in Vancouver BC and includes dates parts of in Canada, the US, South America, and Europe, before returning to the US later this fall, including a date at Philips Arena, Tuesday, November 28.

Tickets go on sale for the entire second half of the tour -- including the Atlanta engagement -- on Monday, February 20.

The full list of tour dates:

August 1 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

August 3 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

August 5 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

August 11 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

August 13 - San Francisco, CA - AT&T Park

August 15 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

August 19 - Omaha, NE - Century Link Center Omaha

August 21 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

August 23 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

August 25 - Chicago, IL - Wrigley Field

August 28 - New York, NY - Citi Field

September 1 - Boston, MA - Fenway Park

September 4 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

September 6 - Toronto, ON - Air Canada Centre

September 10 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

September 15 - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - Rock in Rio

September 22 - Barcelona, Spain - Palau Sant Jordi

September 24 - Zurich, Switzerland - Hallenstadion

September 26 - Milan, Italy - Mediolanum Forum

September 29 - Hamburg, Germany - Barclaycard Arena

October 1 -Antwerp, Belgium - Sportpaleis

October 3 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Ziggo Dome

October 6 - Paris, France - AccorHotels Arena

October 9 - London, England - O2 Arena

October 15 - Birmingham, England - Barclaycard Arena

October 17 - Manchester, England - Manchester Arena

October 21 - Copenhagen, Denmark - Royal Arena

October 23 - Stokholm, Sweden - Ericsson Globe

October 26 - Berlin, Germany - Mercedes-Benz Arena

October 28 - Cologne, Germany - Lanxess Arena

November 5 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

November 7 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

November 11 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

November 13 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

November 15 - Kansas City, MO - Spirit Center

November 16 - St. Louis, MO - Scottrade Center

November 19 - Washington, DC - Verizon Center

November 20 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

November 28 - Atlanta, GA - Philips Arena

November 30 - Miami, FL - American Airlines Arena

December 1 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

December 3 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center

December 5 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center

December 8 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

December 9 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

December 12 - Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

December 14 - Salt Lake City - Vivint Smart Home Arena

