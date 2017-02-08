Lady Gaga shuts down body shamers after halftime performance

Feb 5, 2017; Houston, TX, USA; Lady Gaga performs during the halftime show during Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium. (Photo: Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports)

The lights, the fireworks, the flashy outfit and wonderful singing - those were just a few of the things that Lady Gaga brought to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but there was also something else that some Tweeters took notice of... her muffin-top?

During Gaga's performance, some people took to Twitter bringing attention to her so-called "muffin-top" that was showcased because she was wearing a crop-top.

Am I the only one that peeped lady Gaga had a muffin top / lil pudge there 💀💀 — mondrey 💘 (@Glolikemondrey) February 6, 2017

Lady Gaga coming in with the beer gut — Noah (@noahcarroll101) February 6, 2017

But no need to attack these Tweeters, because not only did Gaga's little monsters come to her defense, but she decided to shut down the body shamers on her Instagram:

A classy response from a world renowned performer. Besides, her body should be the least of everyone's concerns; she jumped from a roof, people. Then she jumped off of that star staircase thing. Also, she sang and danced for a solid 13 minutes. That's impressive.

No time for body shamers here; everyone is beautiful in their own way.

