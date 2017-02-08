WXIA
Close

Lady Gaga shuts down body shamers after halftime performance

Lady Gaga's halftime performance wows at Super Bowl LI.

Catherine Park, WXIA 9:25 AM. EST February 08, 2017

The lights, the fireworks, the flashy outfit and wonderful singing - those were just a few of the things that Lady Gaga brought to the Super Bowl Halftime Show, but there was also something else that some Tweeters took notice of... her muffin-top?

During Gaga's performance, some people took to Twitter bringing attention to her so-called "muffin-top" that was showcased because she was wearing a crop-top. 

 

(© 2017 WXIA)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories