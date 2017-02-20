Lady Gaga tickets are on sale; everyone can freak out starting...now

After her explosive performance at the Super Bowl Halftime Show and her follow-up announcement of her tour, it only makes sense that everyone should freak out about Lady Gaga's concert tickets going on sale.
Many of the pre-sale tickets are sold out in most of the major cities and since I personally checked, a lot of the tickets have sold out for Atlanta as well.
You will not be able to get two tickets together, but you can totally get one ticket somewhere in the nosebleeds for about $160.
Even secondhand ticket selling sites are selling out soon.
In any case, if you would like to attend one of her magnificently entertaining and fabulous shows, you better get a move on.
Gaga will be here during her North American tour on November 28, 2017.
For information on her tour dates and where to buy tickets, visit her website.
