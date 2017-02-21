Last minute casting calls include 'I, Tonya' & 'MacGyver'

Lucas Till from the TV series MacGyver, which shoots in metro Atlanta. (Photo: Jace Downs, WXIA)

We've got some casting call news for this week -- including a last-minute casting call for tomorrow -- WEDNESDAY -- February 22 -- for the TV show MacGyver.

Casting directors are looking for young people to play college students who can "emote sadness" for the TV series MacGyver. The call time is pretty early -- 7:18 a.m. in Atlanta's West End, so yes, this is definitely a last minute call, folks!

Here's the casting call info:

I’m looking for young people, all ethnicities to portray college students who have some acting chops that can also emote sadness. 7:18 AM CALL TIME in WEST END ATLANTA. Please be under the age of 30 years old!!!!!!! IF you are available WITH NO CHANCE OF CANCELLATION please submit to macatl@centralcasting.com with COLLEGE STUDENT in subject line….

Central Casting is now casting several new roles for the Margot Robbie movie I, Tonya -- filming this week in metro Atlanta.





Margot Robbie in Gucci at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards. Dan MacMedan, USA TODAY (Photo: WXIA)

During the run-up to the 1994 Winter Olympic Games, figure skater Tonya Harding was going against the more popular Nancy Kerrigan. In January 1994, at the US Figure Skating Championships in Detroit, Kerrigan was attacked by a man who struck her with a police baton just above her knee.

Both Kerrigan and Harding made the Olympic team, but the attack was eventually linked back to Harding's ex-husband, Jeff Gilooly and her bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt. Harding struck a plea agreement and admitted to the conspiracy. She was banned from the sport and stripped of her 1994 US championship.

The film I, Tonya will profile the events surrounding the incident.

Sportscaster Casting Call I,TONYA ***Filming Thursday 2/23 Atlanta, GA area Filming Rate $93/10 TV SPORTSCASTER-Male, over the age of 18, who appears to be in his late 30s-early 50s. Clean shaven, max 44 coat. If available, please send your name, phone number, recent picture and location to TONYA@centralcasting.com and put TV in the subject line Techs Casting Call I,TONYA***Filming Thursday 2/23 Atlanta, GA area Filming Rate $93/10 TECHS-Males and females, over the age of 18, who appears to be in his late 20s-early 40s.Men must be clean shaven, max 44 coat. Women max dress size 8. If available, please send your name, phone number, recent picture and location to TONYA@centralcasting.com and put TECH in the subject line Courtroom Spectators Casting Call I,TONYA***Filming Friday 2/24 Atlanta, GA area

Filming Rate $93/10 COURTROOM SPECTATORS-Men and women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18, to portray courtroom spectators. LAWYERS- Men and women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18, who appear to be in their late 30s-early 50s to portray lawyers. Business attire required. SHERIFFS-Men, over the age of 18, who appear to be in their late 30s-early 50s to portray sheriffs. PRESS- Men and women, any ethnicity, over the age of 18, who appear to be in their late 20s-early 50s to portray journalists and news crews. If available, please send your name, phone number, recent picture and location to TONYA@centralcasting.com and put 2/24 in the subject line Stenographers Casting Call I,TONYA***Filming Friday 2/24- Wardrobe fitting Thursday 2/23 Fitting Rate $25.23/2 Filming Rate $93/10 LEGAL STENOGRAPHER-Now casting a stenographer with real courtroom experience. Male or female, any ethnicity, over the age of 18. Must attend a wardrobe fitting in Smyrna, GA on Thursday 2/23. Filming takes place in Atlanta, GA area on Friday 2/24 If available, please send your name, phone number, recent picture and brief explanation of experience to TONYA@centralcasting.com and put STENOGRAPHER in the subject line

Casting TaylorMade is now casting talent to work on a scene for the film Fam-i-ly filming on Friday, February 24 in Atlanta.

Not too much has been revealed about the film -- but what is known is that it is a comedy centering around Taylor Schilling (Orange is the New Black) and her 13-year-old niece, who desperately wants to become a "Juggalo." The film stars Schilling and Jillian Bell (Workaholics).

Casting call info for Fam-i-ly:

FEATURE FILM “FAM-IL-Y” – FRIDAY CASTING 2/24



1) HIGH END RESTAURANT GUEST WITH HIGH END CAR

all ethnicities / ages 35 – 65 / males & females / must own high end business attire (suits & separates)

CALL TIME: normal day shoot

SHOOT DATE: 2/24 – Friday

SUBJECT: FINE DINE CAR



2) WAITSTAFF

all ethnicities / ages 25 – 45 / males & females / must own a white button down long sleeve shirt, black dress pants, black pumps or black dress shoes

CALL TIME: normal day shoot

SHOOT DATE: 2/24 – Friday

SUBJECT: WAITSTAFF



3) “BLOATED MALE” HIGH END RESTAURANT GUEST

all ethnicities / ages 35 – 65 / males only / must own high end business attire (suits & separates)

CALL TIME: normal day shoot

SHOOT DATE: 2/24 – Friday

SUBJECT: BLOATED DINE



**FAM-IL-Y shoot weeks are Friday’s – Tuesday’s – we will be off Wednesday’s & Thursday’s….. Friday’s = Our Monday’s**

TO SUBMIT:

Email: ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com



PLEASE INCLUDE:

3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself *photos do not need to be professional, SELFIES ARE GREAT (no filters please)*

(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)

-1 Face Forward (front)

-1 Medium Length

-1 Full Length / Full Body Shot



PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:

1. Legal Name

2. Phone Number

3. Email Address

4. Actual Age

5. Height

6. Weight

7. Top Size

8. Pant Size

9. Shoe Size

10. Tattoo(s)-if YES, please state location & descriptions of tattoo(s)

11. Current City and State

12. Car Color / Make / Model & Year (please include a picture)

*please ONLY SUBMIT if you are 100% interested, available and VERY SERIOUS about working with us.



