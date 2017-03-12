Lineup to be announced Monday for Atlanta Jazz Festival

IMAGE ATLANTA JAZZ FESTIVAL

ATLANTA, Ga – Mayor Kasim Reed will announce the lineup for the Atlanta Jazz Festival’s Memorial Day weekend concert on Monday.

Reed and Camille Russell Love from the mayor's office of cultural affairs will announce the lineup and unveil the event’s official artwork at 11:30 am at City Hall.

This year’s festival theme is entitled “Jazz Is Free As A Bird,” and the artwork is being created by artist Sam Middleton.

40 Days of Jazz runs from April 21-May 9, and is a program of jazz concerts happening every day throughout the city, including live music in MARTA stations, concerts in neighborhood parks, and jazz in some of the city's clubs.

Jazz vocalist Kathleen Bertrand will also be on hand at Monday’s announcement.

