Live Nation takes over Buckhead Theatre

ATLANTA -- Live Nation, the world’s largest live entertainment company, has assumed operation of the Buckhead Theatre.

The venue, which opened in 1931, joins Live Nation’s House of Blues Entertainment (HOBE) portfolio of properties throughout the United States.

In Atlanta, HOBE also owns, operates and books downtown’s Tabernacle and the new Coca-Cola Roxy next to SunTrust Park. The company produces more than 9,500 events in 83 venues nationwide.

Atlanta music icon Alex Cooley transformed the venue into a concert hall in the late 1970s under the name Capri Ballroom. The venue later became known as the Coca-Cola Roxy in the ‘90s under Cooley and business partner Peter Conlon, who is now Live Nation Atlanta president.

The venue was sold in 2008 to Charles Loudermiik, who has been operating the venue since.

Plans for the venue, which now holds 1,400 people, include hosting more than 100 concerts annually as well as private events.

