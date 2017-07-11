LL Cool J attempts to reach out to troubled actress Maia Campbell

In the House / NBC

According to recent videos and reports on social media, the rapper and actor LL Cool J is attempting to reach out to and help a troubled former In the House co-star.

Maia Campbell, well known for her role as Tiffany in In the House and Nicole in South Central, was recently seen in a Youtube video that has surfaced of the actress acting erratically at a gas station, allegedly in Georgia.

WARNING | VIDEO CONTAINS EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

After that video, former co-star LL Cool J Tweeted out this response:

Instead of pulling out your phone and filming someone who's obviously having trouble. Maybe lend a helping hand? A kind word? @MaiaCampbell — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 10, 2017

LL Cool J, whose real name is James Todd Smith, was recently attempting to reach out to the actress who said she suffered from substance abuse and was diagnosed with bipolar disorder. Campbell revealed this while on the show Iyanla: Fix My Life.

After a video of #maiacampbell surfaced last week, #llcoolj wants to help. #blesshim A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on Jul 10, 2017 at 12:43am PDT

However, Campbell recently released another video on Youtube refusing help from LL Cool J. Stating that she's "good" and that she's "doing property investments" and that she's "a real serious person."

And in response to the video being released by Campbell, LL Cool J Tweeted:

You can't help someone who doesn't want your help. — LLCOOLJ. (@llcoolj) July 11, 2017

