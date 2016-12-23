Lupus to keep Nick Cannon in hospital over Christmas

HOLLYWOOD, CA - FEBRUARY 24: TV personality Nick Cannon attends the ALL Def Movie Awards at Lure Nightclub on February 24, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images) (Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez, 2016 Getty Images)

This fall has been full of ups and downs for America's Got Talent host Nick Cannon.

In August, the 36-year-old Drumline star enrolled at Howard University

In November, he finalized his divorce from Mariah Carey.

In December, he announced he's expecting his third child next year with ex-girlfriend Britanny Bell. (He has twins with Carey.)

And now he's ending the year by spending Christmas in the hospital, where he's being treated for lupus, an autoimmune disease that causes the immune system to attack healthy tissue.

"For all who have been trying to contact me the last few days this is where I've been," he wrote in an Instagram post from his hospital bed at Cedars-Sinai. "And I will be in the Hospital through Christmas. All good though, Doctors say I will be back to normal before the New Year."

Cannon was previously hospitalized in 2012 when his lupus caused his kidneys to become inflamed, leading to mild renal failure.

