'Major cable reality TV series' is casting socialite women in Atlanta

ATLANTA - A local casting agency has a new casting call out for affluent socialite women in the greater Atlanta area for a "major cable network reality TV series."

The casting call says it is looking for women "involved in Atlanta's social scene who are willing to showcase their lives, families, businesses, relationships, etc."

In addition, the casting call says they are looking for women who are married or in a serious relationship, and willing to open up to reveal their personal lives in the series -- including their families, homes, careers, businesses, and even their more "intimate" moments.

If selected, filming would begin in June and continue for five months. Sounds like a Wife with your own House living in Atlanta, doesn't it?

Take a look at the casting call info:

Hylton Casting is currently seeking affluent socialites in the greater Atlanta area for a major cable network reality TV series. This is an amazing opportunity for women involved in Atlanta's social scene who are willing to showcase their lives, families, businesses, relationships, etc. We are casting affluent women who have outstanding personalities and are prominent within the social circles of Atlanta.



Casting Details:



-You should be a member of the affluent Atlanta society and either married or in a serious relationship.



-You will need to be comfortable and open in allowing the series to have access to members of your family, including spouses, significant others, and children.



-We will need confirmation that you are open to revealing on the series your family, home, career, business, social endeavors, philanthropic work, and even some of your most intimate friends and moments.



-If cast for the series, you would need to be available for filming for five months, beginning in June 2017.



If you feel you may be a strong candidate for this series, please click on the link below to submit.



http://hyltoncasting.com/atlrealitycasting/

