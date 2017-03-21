'Manhunt: The Unabomber' turns parts of metro Atlanta into television backlot

The Discovery series Manhunt: The Unabomber is shooting scenes at the old Douglas County Jail this week under the name 'Manifesto' (Michael King/WXIA) (Photo: WXIA)

The old Douglas County Jail has been transformed into a television production set.

The upcoming Discovery Channel series, Manhunt: The Unabomber, is a semi-fictionalized account of the FBI's 18-year-long search for Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber. The new series is being produced from the point of view of an FBI profiler.

The eight-episode series includes an all-star cast and is being produced by Kevin Spacey's Trigger Street Productions in metro Atlanta under the name 'Manifesto.'

Many of the actors in the production you'll recognize, though they'll likely only show up for short parts in the series -- including Paul Bettany (The Avengers), Jane Lynch (Glee), Chris Noth (The Good Wife), Michael Nouri (All My Children), Keisha Castle-Hughes (Game of Thrones) and others.

The series is being produced in and around quite a few locations in metro Atlanta. This week, production has centered on the old Douglas County Jail, with casting calls going out for men to play US Marshals, among other parts.

Production is expected to continue for several weeks more on the series. Manhunt: The Unabomber is currently scheduled to air on Discovery this summer.

