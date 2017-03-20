'Manifesto' casting men as US Marshals for 3-day shoot in Douglasville starting Tuesday

Manhunt: The Unabomber teaser image (Photo: WXIA)

The new Kevin Spacey production Manifesto is now casting for men between the ages of 28 and 58 to play U.S. Marshals for a 3-day scene shooting Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday -- March 21, 22 and 23 -- in Douglasville.

According to reports, the Discovery Channel series, now titled Manhunt: The Unabomber, is a semi-fictionalized account of the FBI's 18-year-long search for Ted Kaczynski, the Unabomber, being produced from the point of view of an FBI profiler. Manhunt: The Unabomber is currently scheduled to air on Discovery this summer.

Casting TaylorMade is looking for Men Only of all ethnicities, age 28-to-58 years of age to work on a three-day booking for Manifesto Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week -- March 21, March 22 and March 23 -- in Douglasville.

If you fit the bill, are available for all three days and are interested in the job, take a look at the casting call below:

NOW CASTING "US MARSHALL" TO WORK 3 DAY BOOKING ON MANIFESTO



* MUST BE A FRESH FACE TO MANIFESTO *



1) US MARSHALL

MEN ONLY - ALL ETHNICITIES - AGES 28-58yrs

SHOOT DATE: TOMORROW, WEDNESDAY, AND THURSDAY OF THIS WEEK (3/21, 3/22, 3/23)

LOCATION: DOUGLASVILLE, GA



RATE: $68/8hrs



TO SUBMIT:

Email: ExtrasCastingTM@gmail.com

SUBJECT LINE: 3 DAY MARSHALL



PLEASE INCLUDE:



3 Up to Date / CURRENT PHOTOS of yourself

*photos do not need to be professional,

SELFIES ARE GREAT (no filters please)*

(Well Lit & In Focus / Plain Background in Photo is Best)



-1 Face Forward (front)

-1 Medium Length

-1 Full Length / Full Body Shot



PLEASE ALSO INCLUDE YOUR:



1. Legal Name

2. Phone Number

3. Email Address

4. Actual Age

5. Height

6. Weight

7. Top Size

8. Pant Size

9. Shoe Size

10. Tattoo(s)-if YES, please state location & descriptions of tattoo(s)

11. Current City and State

12. Car Color / Make / Model & Year (please include a picture)

*please ONLY SUBMIT if you are 100% interested, available and VERY SERIOUS about working with us.

A quick word of thanks to Casting TaylorMade for the updated casting call information.

