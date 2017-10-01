Marilyn Manson injured during concert in New York

Singer/musician Marilyn Manson attends the world premiere of "Arthur: Legend of the Sword" at the TCL Chinese Theatre on May 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images) (Photo: VALERIE MACON, WXIA)

NEW YORK CITY - A Marilyn Manson concert in New York City came to a halt Saturday night when he was hurt while performing.

The singer was at the Hammerstein Ballroom when a large decoration fell on top of him.

In the video, two large pistols can be seen crashing down when Manson stumbles backward.

At the time, police or fire officials could not confirm if the musician or anyone else on stage was injured. However, a label rep says Manson hurt his leg during the accident.

He was later treated at a local hospital.

