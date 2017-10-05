Marvel & Netflix pull 'The Punisher' out of NY Comic Con after Las Vegas shooting

Jon Bernthal in 'Marvel's The Punisher' (Netflix) (Photo: WXIA)

NEW YORK - Netflix and Marvel announced late Wednesday that they were canceling a presentation scheduled this weekend for the upcoming television series Marvel's The Punisher at New York Comic Con in the wake of last Sunday night's Las Vegas shooting.

“We are stunned and saddened by this week’s senseless act in Las Vegas,” the companies said in a joint statement. “After careful consideration, Netflix and Marvel have decided it wouldn’t be appropriate for Marvel’s The Punisher to participate in New York Comic Con. Our thoughts continue to be with the victims and those affected by this tragedy.”

The 13-episode series, which is a spin-off from the second season of Marvel's Daredevil, tells the story of combat veteran Frank Castle, whose family is killed in an organized crime shootout.

Castle, played by Jon Bernthal (The Walking Dead), uses his military skills to wreak vengeance on the criminals responsible for the death of his family. The series is based on Marvel Comics character The Punisher, whose stories are known for their high level of gunfire and violence.

Recent promos for the series have teased a fall premiere date, and online rumors had indicated that the series would premiere in early October, shortly after the New York Comic Con.

The Punisher is the sixth Marvel television series for Netflix, after Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders.



